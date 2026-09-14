The World Championships moments we will always remember – Iconic victories, crushing heartbreaks, dramatic twists, and more

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From Greg LeMond's improbable win in 1989 to the rainbow jersey that launched Marianne Vos' unstoppable career

Collage of Marianne Vos, Greg Lemond and Lizzie Deignan all wearing rainbow jerseys
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 Road World Championships are nearly upon us, and before we crown another round of world champions and rainbow jerseys, the Cyclingnews team has been reflecting on the Worlds moments we just can't get out of our heads.

From surprise winners to shocking twists, there have been innumerable unforgettable moments at the World Championships over the decades. Rainbow jersey races are always something, where absolutely anything can – and will – happen, and just because the winner is always the strongest rider on the day, that doesn't mean that these races are ever predictable or straightforward. Far from it, in fact.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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