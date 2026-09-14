The World Championships moments we will always remember – Iconic victories, crushing heartbreaks, dramatic twists, and more

The 2026 Road World Championships are nearly upon us, and before we crown another round of world champions and rainbow jerseys, the Cyclingnews team has been reflecting on the Worlds moments we just can't get out of our heads.

From surprise winners to shocking twists, there have been innumerable unforgettable moments at the World Championships over the decades. Rainbow jersey races are always something, where absolutely anything can – and will – happen, and just because the winner is always the strongest rider on the day, that doesn't mean that these races are ever predictable or straightforward. Far from it, in fact.

Between the team, we've been to countless World Championships over the years, be it reporting as journalists or watching as fans, and we all have moments that we hold dear, for different reasons – some moments are emotional, some are exhilarating, and some are just cold and wet.

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Ranging from the 1980s to the 2020s, here are our picks for some of our most memorable World Championships moments over the year.

Lizzie Deignan's rainbow jersey sprint in Richmond

Matilda Price Assistant Features Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in the heady days of 2015, I was only 17 and still very much a fan that was wrapped up in the British cycling fever, and I've written before about how Lizzie Deignan and Geraint Thomas were the most important people in getting me into cycling.

Only a year or two into watching cycling properly, I didn't really know much about the World Championships going into 2015, except that they were – obviously – really important. I had no idea of Team GB's history at Worlds, Project Cavendish from 2010, Nicole Cooke's victory in 2009, nothing. I just knew I was looking out for GB jerseys, and I wanted Lizzie Deignan to win.

I don't remember the full race in all that much detail, but the final few hundred metres are seared into my memory as one of the most thrilling and exciting races I'd seen at that moment in time. Deignan came around the sprinting orange figure of Anna van der Breggen early, possibly too early, and when the camera switched to the head-on angle, it felt like the win would never come. The seconds felt like hours, honestly, so hard was I willing Lizzie to hold Anna off, and even when they crossed the line you couldn't quite tell who had won.

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But then, Lizzie had her hand clasped over her mouth in a now-iconic image of shock and disbelief at the fact she had just won world champion, and I was as thrilled and elated as she was. My favourite rider had just pulled off a huge win in a nailbiting finish, and got to pull on the rainbow jersey in Richmond that afternoon. It was a dream come true for her, and honestly, a bit of a dream for me too.

Cadel Evans' attempted defence at his home 2010 World Championships

Simone Giuliani Social Links Navigation Australia Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is nothing like a home World Championships, particularly one where the host nation has a defending elite champion, just like Canada does in Magdeleine Vallieres this year. That's a situation Australia faced back in 2010, after Cadel Evans managed to carve out his name as the first Australian winner of the elite road race title in Mendrisio a year earlier.

At that time, I wasn't working in cycling but was just an avid fan who had actually been drawn into road cycling via an interest in the off-road disciplines, with Evans' crossover from mountain biking to the road no small contributor to that process. That made a pilgrimage roadside to Geelong – only a couple of hours away from home – to watch the racing unfold a no-brainer. Our extended family group, including my young children and nephews, trekked up Challambra Crescent, with the help of prams and piggy backs, so we could absorb the excitement of the race as it unfolded on that short but sharp climb that delivered a pivotal point on the finishing circuit.

As a result we got to witness an incredibly spirited defense by Evans, with the roaring crowd delivering an electric atmosphere as he once again gritted his teeth and set off in pursuit of a charging Philippe Gilbert on the ascent near the end of the race. It was not a moment that resulted in a win, for either, but it is still is happily burnt into the memory as one of my favourite experiences as a spectator. The sheer scale and intensity of that collective excitement and anticipation is something rarely associated with a sport that usually lives in the shadows in Australia and it helped feed and consolidate a growing passion for the sport.

So, regardless of the outcome of the racing in Montréal, now I'm hoping that the Canadians roadside as Vallieres launches her defence get to experience their own World Championships moment that will end up seared into memory.

Abraham Olano punctures but hangs on for 1995 title

Alasdair Fotheringham Social Links Navigation Senior Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hosted at the highest ever altitude (2,500 metres above sea level) and mostly in a torrential rain storm, the 1995 World Championships men's road race in Colombia was one of the hardest in history, with just 20 finishers. The crunch moment came when Abraham Olano jumped away late on for Spain, whilst Miguel Indurain, clearly the strongest rider present, and Fernando Escartin kept the opposition under control behind.

However, there was a colossal twist in the tail when Olano punctured late on and, not having enough of a margin to stop, continued on a totally deflated back wheel for nearly two kilometres. He made it to the finish line upright, but it was touch and go all the way.

Olano's victory, despite being so hard-earned, sparked uproar in Spain because it was considered by many non-cycling fans that Indurain, a five-time Tour de France winner and the big favourite for Spain, should have gone for the win. But in fact the Spanish national squad pulled off a strategic masterpiece, and the way Indurain punched the air to celebrate Olano's win when he crossed the line for silver amply confirmed Indurain's delight at a teammate's victory.

Mathieu van der Poel's crash in Glasgow 2023

James Moultrie Social Links Navigation News Writer

(Image credit: James Moultrie)

The World Championships road race in Glasgow was the last race I went to before starting my job with Cyclingnews, still viewing it through the eyes of a fan instead of a journalist. Setting up in the early morning on Montrose Street in Glasgow with my Dad, we watched the opening half of the race hunched over my phone, power banks and sustenance for the day at the ready, before enjoying 10 laps of criterium racing heaven on one of the hardest parts of the course.

As the top riders in the world came to the fore, nothing stuck with me as much as the moment when eventual winner Mathieu van der Poel crashed, having dropped Tadej Pogačar, Wout van Aert, and Mads Pedersen to go solo. We'd been standing on the roadside between a set of Belgian fans and Danish fans, who both cheered when the Dutchman came down in the rain, having almost lost faith when their respective heroes were unable to match him.

Watching this all unfold on a time lag, 5G stream, meant that when Van der Poel came around the corner at the foot of Montrose Street, skinsuit ripped, shoe broken, and met by a roar of the Scottish faithful, many were expecting the chasers to be right on his tail. But the expectation soon turned to a collective groan around us as the Belgian's realised the Dutchman had enough in the bank to still win solo, capturing the rainbow jersey after an epic race that I won't forget being there to see.

A 19-year-old Marianne Vos wins in Salzburg

Kirsten Frattini Social Links Navigation Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is so, so, so hard to choose one World Championships victory because so many have evoked emotion, sparked inspiration, and led to endless storytelling during my career in sports journalism.

I've been lucky enough to watch and report in person on a handful of road World Championships from Hamilton in 2003, Salzburg in 2006, Richmond in 2015, Innsbruck in 2018, Yorkshire in 2019, and Kigali in 2025.

However, I have to choose 2006 because it was an important year for women's pro racing, marking the start of Marianne Vos' elite road racing career with her victory at the Salzburg World Championships, where she beat Trixi Worrack and Nicole Cooke.

Still a teenager, she had already won the elite cyclo-cross world title earlier that year, and it was clear she was the future of the sport. Her win in Salzburg ignited a career that embodied nearly everything cycling has to offer.

And so, 14 multi-discipline World Championship titles later, Vos has taken us all on a two-decade-long journey that showcases herself as an extraordinary athlete, fierce competitor, and adaptable and humble leader, and figurehead for progress and change, who is now widely regarded as the greatest cyclist of all time.

The second of Julian Alaphilippe's two wins

Tom Wieckowski Social Links Navigation Tech writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julian Alaphilippe’s second World Championship victory is my most memorable Worlds moment.

When I think of Alaphilippe’s win back in 2021, the word that springs to mind is 'brave'. The Frenchman produced a fearless title defence in Leuven. Racing with number 1 on his back, his multiple searing attacks had fans on the edge of their seats and resulted in a popular solo victory.

Alaphilippe began attacking with just under 50 kilometres to go and simply refused to admit defeat. In the final kilometres, the gap to the chasers hung in the balance for a while, a mere handful of seconds, before the elastic finally snapped and the gap went out.

More victories followed, but apart from a Giro stage in 2024, it was Alaphilippe’s last major win. His efforts represented something of a changing of the guard; it was a win for cotton cycling socks, two-piece handlebars and stems, and he-who-dares, attacking panache.

Lotte Kopecky's super win at the Super Worlds

Owen Rogers Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky’s first World Championships win in the 2023 Glasgow 'Super Worlds’ was peak Kopecky.

In her second season with SD Worx, she was winning regularly for the first time in her career, a second Tour of Flanders and five days in the Tour de France Femmes yellow jersey after winning the opening stage the highlights. She eventually finished second overall in France and there was plenty more success.

With rainbow jerseys in the Elimination and Points races already neatly packed away, confidence was high when she took the start at Loch Lomond, and she rode like the rider she was: the best in the world. Already at the front of the race, her race winning move on the fearsomely steep Montrose Street was devastating.

I was working elsewhere in the sport, a company outing placing me on the barrier on the finish line, and I’ll never forget the emotion from Kopecky and the crowd. It was overwhelming.

Nils Eekhoff and the world title that never was

Patrick Fletcher Deputy Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was something in the air at the 2019 Worlds in Yorkshire. It was pure drama from start to finish. We had Johan Price-Pejtersen splashing into a puddle of water so deep it fully submerged him. We had a Colombian junior crying at the roadside after mechanical support drove past him. We had Rohan Dennis coming back after his Tour de France walk-out and winning the TT on a blacked-out bike. We had Annemiek van Vleuten deciding to do basically the whole road race solo. And we had Mathieu van der Poel bonking out of a winning hand.

But what sticks out most vividly in my mind is Nils Eekhoff and the world title that never was. The Dutchman thought he’d won the U23 road race, only to be later informed that he was being disqualified for drafting hours earlier.

Reporting on this was chaos, as we tried to make sense of what was happening. The podium ceremony was delayed, UCI officials criss-crossed the mixed zone, and Tom Pidcock, who finished fourth, was still hanging around for reasons that eventually became clear. I remember Pidcock going over to remonstrate with an angry Dutch fan who was looking for someone to blame and was shouting ‘F*** you, Pidcock!’. I then skipped the press conference and ran to the Dutch team’s hotel, where the press officer agreed to bring Eekhoff down for an interview with myself and two other journalists. He sat there in tears and quietly explained the confusion and devastation he was feeling.

I don’t want this whole entry to sound like I enjoy watching young people cry, but it was quite something to witness that raw unfiltered emotion from a metre away, and to try and convey it. It was a good get journalistically, and it was a reminder of just how much the Worlds mean and how much they matter to these youngsters who dream of becoming professional cyclists.

Greg LeMond brings the jersey home to the US in 1989

Laura Weislo Social Links Navigation Managing Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greg LeMond's 1989 World Championships victory should never have happened. He had been shot two years earlier, and was still carrying around lead pellets in his body even as he defeated Laurent Fignon in the final time trial to win the Tour de France by eight seconds. It was one of the most incredible comebacks in sporting history, and one that pushed cycling technology into the future.

In a stormy Worlds road race in Chambéry, Fignon looked as if he'd exact revenge, darting away on the final climb - but LeMond waited and then surged up to the Frenchman, who attacked again, only for LeMond to shut it down. The race came down to a sprint LeMond should never have won against the likes of Sean Kelly, but LeMond started the sprint from the front and with a much bigger gear, the American held everyone off to celebrate his second rainbow jersey. Again, his choice of equipment - the first carbon fibre frame and a huge gear - along with his talent proved to be the winning element.

An honorable mention: Matej Mohoric's no-brakes descent in Florence to win the U23 road race.

The 2019 finish line freeze

Josh Croxton Social Links Navigation Associate Editor (Tech)

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

My first World Championships for Cyclingnews and a home Worlds no less, I was in Harrogate on tech duty, and I headed to the finish line as the elite men's road race came to a close. I wasn't the only one surprised by Mads Pedersen's win, but impressive as that was, it's not what sticks in my mind. The memorable moment for me was seeing some of the world's best athletes absolutely cracked by the British weather; dozens of riders with barely any body fat, shivering at the roadside, no doubt questioning their career choice.

The above photo of Matteo Trentin's thousand-yard stare lives in my mind – and my camera roll – rent free. As does the look of helplessness as Chad Haga looked to me – or anyone – for assistance as his frozen fingers couldn't operate the zipper on his wet-through rain jacket.

That race has gone down as one of the most brutal World Champs in recent history, and I got to witness it first-hand.