Breathing support and extended hospital stay required as Debora Silvestri continues recovery from Milan-San Remo crash
Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi racer went over guardrail, fracturing five ribs and shoulder
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A team update reports that Italian racer Debora Silvestri is recovering well after getting badly caught up in the mass crash on the Cipressa descent during Milan-San Remo. However, Silvestri will have to remain in hospital for a few more days to ensure the thoracic trauma caused by the impact.
The Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi rider was one of the worst affected in the crash, falling over the guardrail, and after being taken to hospital, it was later revealed that she had suffered five fractured ribs and a fractured shoulder.
In the latest team update on their rider, the statement says that the 28-year-old is recovering well but still requires respiratory assistance.Article continues below
As a result, the team doctors and Italian health service medics have decided that it would be best if she remains in hospital for at least a few more days.
"Debora Silvestri continues showing a favourable clinical evolution, in line with the seriousness of the injuries suffered," reads the statement.
"As a consequence of the heavy thoracic trauma, she still requires respiratory assistance, for which reason the team's medical department and the medical professionals of the centre where she is being attended have considered it best to prolong her stay in hospital for some more days.
"This decision aims to guarantee her recovery progresses in the best conditions possible and she can receive a full all-clear," the statement concluded.
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Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
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