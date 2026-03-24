Breathing support and extended hospital stay required as Debora Silvestri continues recovery from Milan-San Remo crash

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Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi racer went over guardrail, fracturing five ribs and shoulder

Debora Silvestri in a race in Italy earlier this year
Debora Silvestri in a race in Italy earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

A team update reports that Italian racer Debora Silvestri is recovering well after getting badly caught up in the mass crash on the Cipressa descent during Milan-San Remo. However, Silvestri will have to remain in hospital for a few more days to ensure the thoracic trauma caused by the impact.

The Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi rider was one of the worst affected in the crash, falling over the guardrail, and after being taken to hospital, it was later revealed that she had suffered five fractured ribs and a fractured shoulder.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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