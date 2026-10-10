'We cannot keep accepting the fact that guys are getting injured or literally dying' – Riders stage remarkable protest at Il Lombardia as Evenepoel delivers speech on safety

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Peloton halted for five minutes with Evenepoel saying 'we cannot accept the fact that people are dying'

BERGAMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Quinn Simmons of United States and Team Lidl - Trek, Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG, Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe, Brandon McNulty of United States - World Champion Jersey, Jan Christen of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates - XRG, George Bennett of New Zealand and Team NSN Cycling, Anders Skaarseth of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility, Michael Gogl of Austria and Team Alpecin - Premier Tech, Vicente Rojas of Chile and Team Bardiani CSF 7 Saber, Marcel Camprubi of Spain and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team and a general view of the peloton prior to the 120th Il Lombardia 2026 a 239km from / #UCIWT / Bergamo to Como on October 10, 2026 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Riders halted at the start of Il Lombardia on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

There were remarkable scenes at the start of Il Lombardia on Saturday morning, as the peloton staged a protest and refused to start the race for a full five minutes.

Even more remarkably, Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) grabbed a microphone and delivered a speech, explaining to the race organisers and the general public that the riders were making a statement over rider safety.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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