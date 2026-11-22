Can you identify the bikes just on geometry and paint colour alone?

Do you know your Cervélo from your Colnago? Can you identify a bike just by its fork shape? Well, we might have a quiz to test your bike knowledge here.

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We've compiled a selection of bikes that we've tested in the wind tunnel, reviewed out in the real world, or both. With varying geometries and paint jobs, some are easier to identify than others! Your job is to tell us which bike model is blurred out. So, let's see how you get on.

There are 10 road and gravel bikes to identify, and there's no time limit for this quiz – take your time and double-check your guesses. As always, if you need a clue, log in or register for an account via the top right corner of the page.

For more quizzes like this, head to our cycling quiz hub for a comprehensive list of all our trivia challenges.