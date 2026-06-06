Giro d'Italia Women: Demi Vollering powers across gravel sector of Colle delle Finestre to win compressed stage 8 and second stage of race
Isabella Holmgren and Antonia Niedermaier complete podium with race leader Anna van der Breggen fourth from breakaway group
Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) won stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Women, outsprinting Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) and Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) on a shortened stage that ended about a kilometre from the top of the Colle delle Finestre.
The stage had to be shortened due to an avalanche and the risk of more ice falling onto the road in the descent from the climb. Race leader Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) finished fourth, a few seconds behind Vollering to defend the maglia rosa.
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Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
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