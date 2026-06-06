Giro d'Italia Women: Demi Vollering powers across gravel sector of Colle delle Finestre to win compressed stage 8 and second stage of race

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Isabella Holmgren and Antonia Niedermaier complete podium with race leader Anna van der Breggen fourth from breakaway group

SESTRIERE, ITALY - JUNE 06: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ competes in the breakaway during the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026, Stage 8 a 106km stage from Rivoli to Sestriere 2034m / #UCIWWT / on June 06, 2026 in Sestriere, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Giro d'Italia Women: Demi Vollering climbs to victory on queen stage in shortened route to Colle delle Finestre (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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