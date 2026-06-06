Giro d'Italia Women: Demi Vollering powers across gravel sector of Colle delle Finestre to win compressed stage 8 and second stage of race

Giro d'Italia Women: Demi Vollering climbs to victory on queen stage in shortened route to Colle delle Finestre

Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) won stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia Women, outsprinting Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) and Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) on a shortened stage that ended about a kilometre from the top of the Colle delle Finestre.

The stage had to be shortened due to an avalanche and the risk of more ice falling onto the road in the descent from the climb. Race leader Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) finished fourth, a few seconds behind Vollering to defend the maglia rosa.

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Breakaway of four on the final gravel sector of Colle delle Finestre (L to R): Isabella Holmgren of Lidl-Trek, Demi Vollering of FDJ United-SUEZ, Anna van der Breggen of SD Worx-Protime, in the pink jersey, and Antonia Niedermaier of Canyon-SRAM (Image credit: Getty Images)

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