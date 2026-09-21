The next generation of specialists is expected to shine despite short course - World Championships junior women's time trial contenders

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Poland, USA and Belgium are fielding favourites for the junior women title in Montreal

Maria Okrucinska and Team Poland
Maria Okrucinska of Poland (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The individual time trials at the UCI Road World Championships will conclude with the junior categories on Tuesday, before the event resets for the road races starting on Thursday.

The junior women's individual time trial will cover 10.7 km, the shortest distance for this category in the event's history at the Road World Championships.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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