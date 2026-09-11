Is Isaac del Toro the new favourite for the World Championships? He says no but the road may say differently

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Hype around the young Mexican's chances for rainbow jersey is building after strong year and impressive Worlds ride in 2025

Portrait of Isaac del Toro
(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Tadej Pogačar out of the World Championships and the rest of the season, the cycling world is simultaneously revelling in the new-found unpredictability of the races to come, and at once trying to pin the 'favourite' badge on a new rider, perhaps seeking the familiarity of races that have one clear favoured winner.

In a Pogačar free-world, where the level below him in the pyramid features many riders of a similar pedigree, assigning one rider that favourite status is not easy, but one name is top of the list for many analysts: Isaac del Toro.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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