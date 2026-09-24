Vallieres Mill's title defence, Kopecky's comeback and is Demi Vollering actually unstoppable? - Analysing the World Championships elite women's road race contenders

By
Published

Paula Blasi, Kim Le Court-Pienaar, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney and Marlen Reusser all in quest for rainbow success in Canada

Lotte Kopecky, Demi Vollering, and Kasia Niewadoma-Phinney are among the top contenders for the elite women&#039;s road race in Montreal
Lotte Kopecky, Demi Vollering, and Kasia Niewadoma-Phinney are among the top contenders for the elite women's road race in Montreal (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The final weekend of the Road World Championships is coming up, and the elite road races are headlining the event as the cream of the crop of the women's and men's pelotons head to Montreal.

The elite women's road race is held on Saturday, September 26, and a peloton of 148 riders will be tackling the hilly 180.1km route featuring the closing Mount Royal circuit and eight ascents of the Camillien-Houde climb (2.3km at 6.2%).

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.