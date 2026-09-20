Road World Championships 2026 elite men's individual time trial LIVE - Paul Seixas sets fast time as all riders are on course

All eyes on Remco Evenepoel in the 39.2km race against the clock at the 2026 UCI Road World Championships in Montreal

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Belgian Remco Evenepoel celebrates and shows the number of his victories, three, at the arrival of the Men Elite Individual Time Trial race (40,8km) at the cycling road world championships, in Kigali, Rwanda, Sunday 21 September 2025. The 2025 UCI Road World Championships take place from 21 to 28 September in Kigali, Rwanda.BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel celebrated his third TT world title last year in Kigali, Rwanda (Image credit: © Getty Images)
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Medals

Brandon McNulty is fourth and Jakob Söderqvist is fifth. What could have been if not for the crash for the Swedith rider.

Winning time

New fast time

Evenepoel keeps looking down at his bike. Does he have gear problems?

Stefan Küng crosses the line with a time of 46:37.57, 31 seconds from Seixas. The Swiss rider is outside of the medals.

Evenepoel looked down at his bike. Not sure if he thought he had a mechanical, a gear change issue, or was he talking to himself? Hopefully we find out after the race.

After his crash, Jakob Söderqvist lost time and finishes third with 46:19.31, 13 seconds slower than Seixas, and one second off McNulty.

Evenepoel sets fastest time at third check with 33:49.87, as Ganna slots into second, 48 seconds slower, and one second ahead of Söderqvist

Fastest so far, Jakob Söderqvist went in too hot on a corner and hit the deck. He got back on his bike but lost time.

Meanwhile, Ganna and Küng are off the pace. The Italian is 40 seconds off the pace of Evenepoel, and Küng is 56 seconds down from the Belgian at the second time check.

New fast time

Söderqvist sets a new fast time at third check, besting Seixas by 5 seconds.

Thornley is speeding up, going from 8th to 5th, so far at the third split, 37 seconds off the pace of Seixas.

Whoa, Seixas went almost too fast on a corner. He's definitely pushing the speed as much as he can

New fast time

And defending champion Remco Evenepoel is off. He almost hit a curb, as he pushes the pace on a corner in the technical start.

Asgreen continues to set the fast time at the split. He clocks 34:56.79, 16 seconds faster than Leonard.

Italy's Filippo Ganna, two-time TT world champion, is underway. He sprints away from the start ramp.

The final five riders are up. Switzerland's Stefan Kung, France's Bruno Amirail and Great Britain's Ethan Hayter are off.

Germany's Jasha Sutterlin takes over the top of the standings, lunging across the line with a time of 47:04.01, 33 seconds faster than Munton.

Dan Hoole of the Netherlands and Mexico's Isaas del Toro are out on course.

At first split, Seixas slots into second place, less than one minute slower than Leonard, and about 1:30 faster than Asgreen who is flying through the timechecks.

Leonard slots into second at the second split, 10 seconds slower than Asgreen. The Canadian rider may have gone out too quickly on the early technical section.

Meanwhile, more riders took the start. Callum Thornley (Great Britain), Mathias Vacek (Czechia), Brandon McNulty (USA) and Alec Segaert (Belgium) are all on course.

French superstar Paul Seixas is off. He still has a compatriot, Bruno Amirail, left to start.

Germany's Jasha Sutterlin takes the lead at the first time check with 26:01.02 with Oliveira 3 seconds back, and 9 seconds faster than Munton

Denmark's Kasper Asgreen sets the fast time for the first timecheck with 12:37.62, two seconds faster than Jan Tratnik, pushing Munton to third for now.

Oliveira slots into third at the first time check, less than three seconds behind Munton, who continues to set the fast time across all splits.

Canadian TT champion Michael Leonard is off. The 22-year-old was 12th last year in Kigali.

Munten is flying, setting the fast time at the second split with 26:10.70. He still holds the best time at the first timecheck. Zukowsky slots into second place, 23 seconds down.

Belgium national road race champion Rune Herregodts takes the start, and is followed 1:30 later by former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland.

The first riders to start are now crossing the second intermediate time check, with Batmunkh the fastest so far with 28:21.72.

South Africa's Byron sets new fast time of 12:47.49 at the first intermediate check, averaging 50.9 km/hr for the first section. Zukowsky slots into second place, 14 seconds back.

Brazil's Henrique Avancini is off. It will be interesting to see how the former mountain bike world champion does in this TT.

Bermuda's Narraway clocks new fast time at first intermediate time check with 13:47.54, 4 seconds faster than Batmunkh

Batmunkh sets the best time of 13:51.58 at the first intermediate timecheck, 14 seconds faster than Marukhin

The first rider for the host nation, Canada's Nickolas Zukowsky is off as the crowd cheers him on.

More riders take on the course: Nicholas Narraway (BER), Daniel Yon Hin (MRI), Fredd Matute (HON), Byron Munton (RSA) and Amir Ansari (REF).

More riders take on the course: Nicholas Narraway (BER), Daniel Yon Hin (MRI), Fredd Matute (HON), Byron Munton (RSA) and Amir Ansari (REF).

Wais is catching the riders that started before him.

It is around 16 °C in Montréal, under cloudy skies.

The next two riders: Gomes' compatriot Apolinario Ca and Ahmad Badreddin Wais representing the Refugee Olympic Team are the next two riders to tackle the course.

The sun is out for the first of 61 riders to take on the race against the clock: Gil Gomes, third in the Guinea-Bissau national championship.

Hi. Bonjour. Welcome to our live report on Cyclingnews for the elite men's individual time trial of the 2026 UCI World Road Championships in Montréal, Canada.

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