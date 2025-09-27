2026 UCI Road World Championships routes now officially revealed in full

Elite men to race 273.2km with 3,720m of elevation, elite women to race 180km with 2,502m of elevation in cycling-historic Montreal

2026 UCI Road World Championships Maps
2026 UCI Road World Championships Maps - Elite Men's route (Image credit: Cycling Canada / UCI)
The UCI Road World Championships will return to cycling-historic Montreal from September 20 to 27 in 2026, 52 years after Eddy Merckx and Geneviève Gambillon were crowned world champions in what was the first-ever Road Worlds held outside Europe in 1974.

It will mark the third time the sport's centre-piece event is held in Canada, having also taken place in Hamilton in 2003.

The 2026 UCI Road World Championships will also be the city’s largest sporting event since the 1976 Olympic Games, when Bert Johansson of Sweden won the elite men's road race, although there was no equivalent road race event for women until 1989.

The two elite road races - 180km for the elite women and 273.2km for the elite men - will start in Brossard, Montérégie, before passing through seven other municipalities in the region and crossing the Samuel-De-Champlain Bridge to reach the final Mount Royal circuit.

The elite women and elite men will compete in the same individual time trials that will take on the same 39.9km circuit around Montréal, featuring the Gilles-Villeneuve Circuit and Parc Jean-Drapeau, before crossing the Concorde Bridge into the city centre.

Elite women's individual time trial, 39.9km

2026 UCI Road World Championships Maps

2026 UCI Road World Championships Maps - Elite women's individual time trial route (Image credit: Cycling Canada / UCI)

The elite women's individual time trial will kick off the 2026 UCI Road World Championships with a 39.9km route in Montreal. The route will feature 195m of elevation.

The technical but mostly flat route will begin in Montreal and race through the city streets and along the famed St Lawrence River, cross the Samuel-De-Champlain Bridge, orbit the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve - a famous motor-racing circuit that hosts the annual Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix - cross back over the Concorde Bridge before returning to the finish line.

Elite men's individual time trial, 39.9km

2026 UCI Road World Championships Maps

2026 UCI Road World Championships Maps - Elite men's individual time trial route (Image credit: Cycling Canada / UCI)

The elite men's individual time trial will the elite women's with the same 39.9km route in Montreal. The route will feature 195m of elevation.

The technical but mostly flat route will begin in Montreal and race through the city streets and along the famed St Lawrence River, cross the Samuel-De-Champlain Bridge, orbit the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve - a famous motor-racing circuit that hosts the annual Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix - cross back over the Concorde Bridge before returning to the finish line.

Elite women's road race, 180km

2026 UCI Road World Championships Maps

2026 UCI Road World Championships Maps - Elite women's road race route (Image credit: Cycling Canada / UCI)

The elite women's route is also steeped in history, having been the site of the former Montreal World Cup.

The peloton will compete for 180km and a total elevation gain of 2,502. The race will start in Bossard-Montérégie, before passing through seven other municipalities in the region on one large 72,8km opening loop. They will then cross the Samuel-De-Champlain Bridge to reach the final Mount Royal circuit.

The elite women will complete eight laps of the 13.4km, facing the Camillien-Houde climb (2.3km at a 6.2% average gradient to the top of Mount Royal), the Polytechnique climb with sections exceeding 11%, and the uphill false flat on Parc Avenue.

Elite men's road race, 273.2km

2026 UCI Road World Championships Maps

2026 UCI Road World Championships Maps - Elite men's road race route (Image credit: Cycling Canada / UCI)

The elite men's route is also steeped in history, having been the site of the current Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal, one of two WorldTour races held in the province alongside the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal.

The peloton will compete for 273.2km and a total elevation gain of 3,720. The race will also start in Bossard-Montérégie, before passing through seven other municipalities in the region on one large 112,4km opening loop. They will then cross the Samuel-De-Champlain Bridge to reach the final Mount Royal circuit.

The elite men will complete 12 laps of the 13.4km, facing the Camillien-Houde climb (2.3km at a 6.2% average gradient to the top of Mount Royal), the Polytechnique climb with sections exceeding 11%, and the uphill false flat on Parc Avenue.

