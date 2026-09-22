'I don't think that solo changes much' – Modest Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert unconcerned by jet lag as they head late to World Championships in Canada

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Dutchman says 'I don't think I'm the top favourite, rather one of the outsiders' despite outrageous Luxembourg win last week

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert lead a group uphill at the 2026 Gent-Wevelgem6
Mathieu van der Poel has played down his chances of winning a second world title on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert set off to Canada ahead of this Sunday's World Championships road race in Montreal, with the eternal rivals expected to play major roles in the race for the rainbow jersey.

Fresh off the back of his ridiculous 174km solo stage win at the Tour de Luxembourg, 2023 world champion Van der Poel has been gaining momentum as a top favourite, even with the brutally hard course, with the win to be decided over 273.2km and 12 laps of the Mount Royal circuit.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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