Start times for Road World Championships – elite men's and women's time trial

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel on his way to winning the individual time trial title at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda

The 99th edition of the UCI Road World Championships, in Montréal, will get underway on Sunday, September 20, with the elite men’s and women’s individual time trials.

The elite women and men will race the same 39.9-km course around Montréal, taking in the Gilles-Villeneuve Circuit and Parc Jean-Drapeau before crossing the Concorde Bridge into the city centre. The route with 195 metres of elevation gain, begins with a short downhill section before settling into flatter terrain for most of the race. The final challenge comes with a 400-metre climb averaging 6.1%, leading directly to the finish line at Parc Jeanne-Mance.

The elite women are first up, and the first rider to leave the start ramp will be Zimbabwe’s Skye Davidson at 9:19:30 local time (14:30 BST/15:30 CEST). All eyes will be on the national road and time trial champion and after her, riders will set off at 1:30 intervals.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

The elite women’s title seems to be destined to be an intriguing battle between Demi Vollering (Netherlands) and defending champion Marlen Reusser (Germany). Vollering is the second-to-last rider to start, at 10:28:30, and is followed by Reusser, who takes on the race against the clock at 10:30:00.

Only 21, Great Britain’s Zoe Bäckstedt has opted to race in the elite field, and will start just before Vollering.

Other riders to watch include France’s Cédrine Kerbaol at 10:07:30 and Juliette Berthet at 10:21:00, Pan-American TT champion Kristen Faulkner (USA) at 10:19:30, and Germany’s Antonia Niedermaier at 10:24:00.

Read our full preview of the ones to watch in the women's race.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the elite men’s race, Gil Gomes, from Guinea-Bissau, will be the first rider to roll down the start ramp at 13:00:00. As in the women’s race, the elite men will start at 1:30-minute intervals.

Defending champion Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Italy’s Filippo Ganna, who have won five of the past six world time trial titles, will certainly be the ones to watch on Sunday. Ganna, the second-to-last rider, takes off at 14:28:30 (19:28 BST/20:28 CEST) and will be followed by Evenepoel at 14:30:00, favoured to win his fourth title.

Another strong time trial specialist, Switzerland's Stefan Küng begins his attempt at 14:24. He will be followed by France’s Bruno Amirail and Ethan Hayter of Great Britain.

Other riders to watch include France’s Paul Seixas at 14:07:30, Sweden’s Jakob Söderqvist at 14:18:00 and Mexico’s Isaac del Toro at 14:22:30 and Mathias Vacek (Czechia) at 14:10:30.

Check out the riders to watch in the men's individual time trial in our in-depth preview.

Elite women's time trial start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Start Time Rider 09:19:30 Skye Davidson (ZIM) 09:21:00 Sajedeh Siyahian (IRI) 09:22:30 Xin Tang (CHN) 09:24:00 Alyssa Burgess (CAY) 09:25:30 Monica Kiplagat (KEN) 09:27:00 Karin Abe (JPN) 09:28:30 Mishael Alhazmi (KSA) 09:30:00 Magh Firotika Marenda (INA) 09:31:30 Ann-Christine Allik (EST) 09:33:00 Diane Ingabire (RWA) 09:34:30 Gergana Stoyanova (BUL) 09:36:00 Rongina Ngandu (ZIM) 09:37:30 Romina Hinojosa (MEX) 09:39:00 Shimeng Zhu (CHN) 09:40:30 Faina Potapova (KAZ) 09:42:00 Kendra Tabu (KEN) 09:43:30 Valeriia Kononenko (UKR) 09:45:00 Taylor Knibb (USA) 09:46:30 Olivia Baril (CAN) 09:48:00 Teniel Campbell (TTO) 09:49:30 Xaveline Nirere (RWA) 09:51:00 Lotte Claes (BEL) 09:52:30 Dominika Wlodarczyk (POL) 09:54:00 Anniina Ahtosalo (FIN) 09:55:30 Lauretta Hanson (AUS) 09:57:00 Anna Morris (GBR) 09:58:30 Vittoria Guazzini (ITA) 10:00:00 Bronwyn MacGregor (NZL) 10:01:30 Lucie de Marigny Lagesse (MRI) 10:03:00 Franziska Koch (GER) 10:04:30 Sara Roel (MEX) 10:06:00 Diana Penuela (COL) 10:07:30 Cedrine Kerbaol (FRA) 10:09:00 Paula Blasi (ESP) 10:10:30 Nika Bobnar (SLO) 10:12:00 Nadia Gontova (CAN) 10:13:30 Lieke Nooijen (NED) 10:15:00 Christina Schweinberger (AUT) 10:16:30 Elisa Longo Borghini (ITA) 10:18:00 Lotte Kopecky (BEL) 10:19:30 Kristen Faulkner (USA) 10:21:00 Juliette Berthet (FRA) 10:22:30 Mireia Benito (ESP) 10:24:00 Antonia Niedermaier (GER) 10:25:30 Katrine Aalerud (NOR) 10:27:00 Zoe Backstedt (GBR) 10:28:30 Demi Vollering (NED) 10:30:00 Marlen Reusser (SUI)

Elite men's time trial start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Start Time Rider Header Cell - Column 2 13:00:00 Gil Gomes (GBS) Row 0 - Cell 2 13:01:30 Apolinario Ca (GBS) Row 1 - Cell 2 13:03:00 Ahmad Badreddin Wais (REF) Row 2 - Cell 2 13:04:30 Chenglu Liu (CHN) Row 3 - Cell 2 13:06:00 Arvin Moazami Godarzi (IRI) Row 4 - Cell 2 13:07:30 Daniil Marukhin (KAZ) Row 5 - Cell 2 13:09:00 Maral-Erdene Batmunkh (MGL) Row 6 - Cell 2 13:10:30 Derrick Chavarria (BIZ) Row 7 - Cell 2 13:12:00 Nicholas Narraway (BER) Row 8 - Cell 2 13:13:30 Daniel Yon Hin (MRI) Row 9 - Cell 2 13:15:00 Fredd Matute (HON) Row 10 - Cell 2 13:16:30 Byron Munton (RSA) Row 11 - Cell 2 13:18:00 Amir Ansari (REF) Row 12 - Cell 2 13:19:30 Nickolas Zukowsky (CAN) Row 13 - Cell 2 13:21:00 Houwang Cao (CHN) Row 14 - Cell 2 13:22:30 Barnabas Peak (HUN) Row 15 - Cell 2 13:24:00 Majid Abu Harrah (JOR) Row 16 - Cell 2 13:25:30 Anton Kuzmin (KAZ) Row 17 - Cell 2 13:27:00 Chris Bodden (CAY) Row 18 - Cell 2 13:28:30 Henrique Avancini (BRA) Row 19 - Cell 2 13:30:00 Ognjen Ilić (SRB) Row 20 - Cell 2 13:31:30 Jo Hashikawa (JPN) Row 21 - Cell 2 13:33:00 Cory Lewis (BIZ) Row 22 - Cell 2 13:34:30 Kaden Hopkins (BER) Row 23 - Cell 2 13:36:00 Jasha Sutterlin (GER) Row 24 - Cell 2 13:37:30 Arthur Kluckers (LUX) Row 25 - Cell 2 13:39:00 Janos Pelikan (HUN) Row 26 - Cell 2 13:40:30 Nelson Oliveira (POR) Row 27 - Cell 2 13:42:00 Rune Herregodts (BEL) Row 28 - Cell 2 13:43:30 Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Row 29 - Cell 2 13:45:00 Jan Tratnik (SLO) Row 30 - Cell 2 13:46:30 Kasper Asgreen (DEN) Row 31 - Cell 2 13:48:00 Brandon Rivera (COL) Row 32 - Cell 2 13:49:30 Ryan Mullen (IRL) Row 33 - Cell 2 13:51:00 Michael Leonard (CAN) Row 34 - Cell 2 13:52:30 Max Walscheid (GER) Row 35 - Cell 2 13:54:00 Pablo Castrillo (ESP) Row 36 - Cell 2 13:55:30 Artem Shmidt (USA) Row 37 - Cell 2 13:57:00 Alexandre Mayer (MRI) Row 38 - Cell 2 13:58:30 Conor Leahy (AUS) Row 39 - Cell 2 14:00:00 Mattia Cattaneo (ITA) Row 40 - Cell 2 14:01:30 Stefan Bissegger (SUI) Row 41 - Cell 2 14:03:00 Tobias Foss (NOR) Row 42 - Cell 2 14:04:30 Walter Vargas (COL) Row 43 - Cell 2 14:06:00 Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (DEN) Row 44 - Cell 2 14:07:30 Paul Seixas (FRA) Row 45 - Cell 2 14:09:00 Callum Thornley (GBR) Row 46 - Cell 2 14:10:30 Mathias Vacek (CZE) Row 47 - Cell 2 14:12:00 Brandon McNulty (USA) Row 48 - Cell 2 14:13:30 Alec Segaert (BEL) Row 49 - Cell 2 14:15:00 Ivan Romeo (ESP) Row 50 - Cell 2 14:16:30 Ivo Oliveira (POR) Row 51 - Cell 2 14:18:00 Jakob Soderqvist (SWE) Row 52 - Cell 2 14:19:30 Andreas Leknessund (NOR) Row 53 - Cell 2 14:21:00 Daan Hoole (NED) Row 54 - Cell 2 14:22:30 Isaac del Toro (MEX) Row 55 - Cell 2 14:24:00 Stefan Kung (SUI) Row 56 - Cell 2 14:25:30 Bruno Armirail (FRA) Row 57 - Cell 2 14:27:00 Ethan Hayter (GBR) Row 58 - Cell 2 14:28:30 Filippo Ganna (ITA) Row 59 - Cell 2 14:30:00 Remco Evenepoel (BEL) Row 60 - Cell 2

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for comprehensive race coverage of both the UCI Road and Gravel World Championships, alongside the final monument of the season, Il Lombardia. Subscribers get unlimited access to exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.