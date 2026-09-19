Start times for Road World Championships – elite men's and women's time trial

News
By
Published

Marlen Reusser will chase Demi Vollering while defending champion Remco Evenepoel is last to roll out for the men

Belgium&#039;s Remco Evenepoel on his way to winning the individual time trial title at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda
Belgium's Remco Evenepoel on his way to winning the individual time trial title at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

The 99th edition of the UCI Road World Championships, in Montréal, will get underway on Sunday, September 20, with the elite men’s and women’s individual time trials.

The elite women and men will race the same 39.9-km course around Montréal, taking in the Gilles-Villeneuve Circuit and Parc Jean-Drapeau before crossing the Concorde Bridge into the city centre. The route with 195 metres of elevation gain, begins with a short downhill section before settling into flatter terrain for most of the race. The final challenge comes with a 400-metre climb averaging 6.1%, leading directly to the finish line at Parc Jeanne-Mance.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.