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Remco Evenepoel, Filippo Ganna, and the rest – Analysing the contenders for the elite men's time trial at the World Championships

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The pair have won five of the past six time trial world titles – can anyone beat them in Montreal?

Remco Evenepoel and Filippo Ganna will be among the top contenders for the elite men&#039;s time trial title at the 2026 Road World Championships
Remco Evenepoel and Filippo Ganna will be among the top contenders for the elite men's time trial title at the 2026 Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The world's top time triallists will face off on a 39.2km course in Montreal at the UCI Road World Championships this Sunday, with former world champions Remco Evenepoel and Filippo Ganna heading the line-up.

World Champs info

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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