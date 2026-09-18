Remco Evenepoel, Filippo Ganna, and the rest – Analysing the contenders for the elite men's time trial at the World Championships

Remco Evenepoel and Filippo Ganna will be among the top contenders for the elite men's time trial title at the 2026 Road World Championships

The world's top time triallists will face off on a 39.2km course in Montreal at the UCI Road World Championships this Sunday, with former world champions Remco Evenepoel and Filippo Ganna heading the line-up.

World Champs info Men's ITT start time: Sunday, September 20 – 12:45pm EDT / 5:45pm BST / 6:45pm CEST / 2:45am AEST (Monday)

Sunday, September 20 – 12:45pm EDT / 5:45pm BST / 6:45pm CEST / 2:45am AEST (Monday) 2026 UCI Road World Championships routes

The pair will once again be among the top favourites for the rainbow jersey on Sunday, with an out-and-back course, including the F1 circuit in central Montreal standing in their way.

The route begins with a short downhill run and concludes with a 400-metre, 6.1% uphill run to the line, though it is largely flat in between.

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The route for the men's ITT (Image credit: Cycling Canada / UCI)

Evenepoel and Ganna, who have won five of the past six world time trial titles, will certainly be the ones to watch on Sunday, but who else is in with a shout of the top spots? Here are our contenders for the elite men's time trial at the 2026 Road World Championships.

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium)

Reigning world champion Remco Evenepoel is the top favourite to win a fourth title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Triple world champion Remco Evenepoel is the overwhelming favourite to add to his world titles from 2023, 2024, and 2025. He may well become the first elite man to win both road race and time trial titles in the same year.

The Belgian has racked up 31 time trial victories in his career, and he's only lost one long (15km+) time trial in the past three seasons, finishing third on the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France in Nice.

This year he has delivered time trial wins at the Volta Valenciana, the UAE Tour, and the Tour de France, and he's the reigning world, Olympic, and European time trial champion. Honestly, there seems to be just one man who could stop him from winning again here.

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Filippo Ganna (Italy)

Filippo Ganna has two world titles on his palmarès (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the dominant force in the time trial world, Filippo Ganna's title has since been taken by Remco Evenepoel.

Still, the Italian is without a doubt the second-best time triallist in the world – and on a very good day he could well beat the Belgian.

He hasn't, however, beaten Evenepoel in a time trial since the 2023 Vuelta a España. Since then, there have been five time trial losses, including at the Olympics and Worlds in 2024, last year's European Championships, and this year's Tour de France.

Ganna is in good form, having raced to seventh and the points jersey at the recent Tour of Britain. Without Evenepoel, he'd be by far and away the main favourite to win a third rainbow jersey here. With him, he may well be looking at a third straight silver medal.

Paul Seixas (France)

Paul Seixas is among a host of riders in with a shout at a medal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Behind Evenepoel and Ganna, who, barring any major surprises, should have the gold and silver medals locked down, it's more of a free-for-all, with several riders in the frame for the other top spots.

France's Paul Seixas will be among those contenders; the 19-year-old is starting as the youngest rider in the race. He won the junior world title in Zurich two years ago and finished 16th on his elite debut in Kigali last year.

This year, he's been among the world's strongest time triallists, finishing fourth in tests against the clock at the Volta ao Algarve and the Tour de France, as well as winning the 14km time trial at Itzulia Basque Country.

On this long and largely flat route, though, he'll likely be an outsider for the medals against bigger, more powerful riders.

Jakob Söderqvist (Sweden)

Jakob Söderqvist raced to the under-23 world title in Rwanda (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swedish racer Jakob Söderqvist is the reigning under-23 time trial world champion and it'll be interesting to see how the 23-year-old copes during his first test at the elite level.

He's impressed during his first season in the pros this year, finishing third in time trials at the Volta ao Algarve and the ZLM Tour, taking second in prologues at the Tour de Romandie and Boucles de la Mayenne, and winning the Swedish national title.

How this all translates to the longer outing in Montreal remains to be seen, but the powerful Swede – who this year won the Tour of Hungary – will be in the frame for a top placing.

Bruno Armirail (France)

Bruno Armirail gives France another top contender for the time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Bruno Armirail, France has another candidate for the top 10: the three-time former French national champion, one of the strongest time triallists on the startlist.

The 32-year-old raced to the best Worlds result of his career last year in Kigali, taking eighth place, three minutes down on Evenepoel. As with many others on our list, he's unlikely to trouble the Belgian this time around.

However, he is one of the world's most consistent TT riders. Over the past three years, he's scored 15 top-10 placings in time trials, including eighth and seventh at the individual time trials at this year's Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

Stefan Küng (Switzerland)

Stefan Küng raced to victory at the Vuelta a España time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swiss racer Stefan Küng has six top-10 finishes to his name at the World Championships time trial. His best results to date are bronze at Imola 2020 and silver, just two seconds off the rainbow jersey, at Wollongong 2022.

Since then, he's been some way off the top spots, racing to 12th, eighth, and 10th in Harrogate, Zurich, and Kigali. That's not to say he's past his best as a TT rider, though. This year, he's won time trials at the Tour de Pologne and Vuelta a España.

Küng only has 35 race days in his legs this year, too, after breaking his femur at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. He's not heading to Worlds after a long racing season then, meaning he might still hold some freshness for a podium push.

Isaac del Toro (Mexico)

Isaac del Toro finished fifth on a hillier course last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mexican racer Isaac del Toro will have his sights set on the road race after taking seventh last year. He finished fifth in the time trial in Rwanda, too, and is a real medal contender at both races in Montreal.

Del Toro tends to perform better in hillier time trials than this one, however, including that Worlds TT last year, and the Tour de France stage 16 time trial this summer, where he finished fifth.

A battle for the podium will be made tougher by the mostly flat route, though with several of the other top time triallists not racing here (Jay Vine, Ilan Van Wilder, and Tadej Pogačar all finished in the top five in Rwanda, while Josh Tarling isn't racing), there's certainly a chance for a medal.

More to watch

Mathias Vacek (Czechia) has three national time trial titles on his palmarès and also won the ZLM Tour TT this year.

Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) is always a contender, though his best time trial result this year is ninth at the UAE Tour.

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) has three under-23 world time trial titles to his name, but he hasn't done better than ninth in the elite race.

Callum Thornley and Ethan Hayter (Great Britain) both scored second places in time trials at the recent Vuelta a España.

Pablo Castrillo (Spain) is the Spanish TT champion and raced to a top-10 finish at the Tour de France time trial.

Brandon McNulty (USA) has raced to fourth and 10th at Worlds time trials in the past.

Tobias Foss (Norway) is a former world champion and can't be counted out, even if the Norwegian champion's best form seems to be behind him.

Daan Hoole (Netherlands) was sixth in the European Championships time trial last year and 17th at the Tour TT.

Alec Segaert (Belgium) is a three-time European under-23 time trial champion and has excelled on the road this year with wins at the GP de Denain and Giro d'Italia.