Tirreno-Adriatico 2026

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, ITALY - MARCH 16: Juan Ayuso Pesquera of Spain and UAE Team Emirates XRG - Blue Leader Jersey celebrates at podium as final overall race winner during the 60th Tirreno-Adriatico 2025, Stage 8 a 147km stage from Porto Potenza Picena to San Benedetto del Tronto / #UCIWT / on March 16, 2025 in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Juan Ayuso (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tirreno-Adriatico overview

Date

March 9-15, 2026

Start location

tba

Finish location

San Benedetto del Tronto

Distance

Previous edition

Tirreno-Adriatico 2025

2024 Winner

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

Tirreno-Adriatico Information

Tirreno-Adriatico offers a stage race alternative to Paris-Nice in early March, with the Italian race considered the best way to prepare for Milan-San Remo and the cobbled Classics.

In recent years the stages across central Italy have included a tough mountain finish to provide a chance for the climbers and Grand Tour riders to fight for overall victory and so win the trident winner’s trophy.

Tirreno-Adriatico is known as the ‘Race of the two seas’ and the route traditionally follows the same route from the Tyrrhenian coast across central Italy to the Adriatic coast.

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) secured overall victory at the 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico, after a consitent ride and victory on the key mountain stage to Frontignano.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) went deep on the climbs to finish second overall at 35 seconds. Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) was third at 36 seconds.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Tirreno-Adriatico with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

