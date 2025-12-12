Tirreno-Adriatico 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tirreno-Adriatico overview Date March 9-15, 2026 Start location tba Finish location San Benedetto del Tronto Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Previous edition Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 2024 Winner Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

Tirreno-Adriatico Information

Tirreno-Adriatico offers a stage race alternative to Paris-Nice in early March, with the Italian race considered the best way to prepare for Milan-San Remo and the cobbled Classics.

In recent years the stages across central Italy have included a tough mountain finish to provide a chance for the climbers and Grand Tour riders to fight for overall victory and so win the trident winner’s trophy.

Tirreno-Adriatico is known as the ‘Race of the two seas’ and the route traditionally follows the same route from the Tyrrhenian coast across central Italy to the Adriatic coast.

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) secured overall victory at the 2025 Tirreno-Adriatico , after a consitent ride and victory on the key mountain stage to Frontignano.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) went deep on the climbs to finish second overall at 35 seconds. Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) was third at 36 seconds.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Tirreno-Adriatico with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.