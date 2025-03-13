Paris-Nice stage 5 Live - A rolling day with a steep uphill finish

By last updated

A stage for the breakaways or a stage for the GC? This could get very tough in the second half of the 203.3km race to La Côte-Saint-André

Guillaume Martin has just made it back into the peloton, having had a mechanical earlier. The Frenchman is in line for a high overall finish having finished 16th yesterday, moving him up to 16th on GC.

The pack of riders cycles during the 5th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 196,5 km between Saint-Just-en-Chevalet and La CÃ´te-Saint-AndrÃ©, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

180KM TO GO

None of those riders had previously taken any points, so the KOM rankings remain as they were:

He took three points in the King of the Mountains Classification, with Guillermo Thomas Silva two and Georg Steinhauser one. 

Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Wanty) is the first rider to the top of the climb.

Some riders are falling out of the peloton already, incuding Fabio Jakobsen.

CÔTE DE SAINT-POLGUES

190KM TO GO

There are already lots of attacks firing out of the peloton, but nobody is being allowed up the road easily. 

Once again it’s very cold out, just like yesterday when the weather got so bad the organisers deemed it necessary to neutralise the race for a while. Some riders weren’t happy with how that was handled - more on that later.

197KM TO GO

Most of the climbing is done during the second half of the stage, however. Though they will climb an uncategorised rise from the start, and take on the category three Côte de Saint-Polgues shortly after, the majority of the opening 20km are downhill, while the second of the day’s seven official climbs isn’t tackled until over halfway into the stage.

On such a hilly route, and with so many riders now out of GC contention, you sense this could be a day for the breakaway to succeed. We can therefore expect a real battle to get up the road once the flag is waved.

He and the rest of the bunch have begun riding, and are passing through the neutralised section.

The final climb to the finish lasts 1.7km, and averages a brutal 10.8%. It’s a ‘wall’ in a similar vein to the Mur de Huy, and will require strong climbing legs, a quick punch, and good timing so as not to fade before the top.

You join us as we await the beginning of stage five, a long slog of about 200km through hilly terrain that will end with a steep wall of Côte de Notre-Dame-de-Sciez.

