Paris-Nice stage 6 Live - Final chance for the sprinters

Soudal-QuickStep is the team leading the peloton, seeking out a third stage win for their sprinter Tim Merlier. But they’re also being assisted by Alpecin-Deceuninck, whose intentions are more oblique.

180KM TO GO The trio’s lead has not been allowed to grow any more. It’s being kept at 2-30. With such a long way to go, the peloton could probably afford to grant them a bigger advantage, but are keeping them on a leash for now.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Once again, it’s an unpleasantly cold day to be out racing, with a temperature of about 5 degrees. The riders are having to wrap up in several layers to try to keep warm.

190KM TO GO Back to today, and Otruba has succeeded in joining Gachignard and Cavanga. They're 2-30 ahead of the peloton.

That will have a big impact on how the rest of the GC race will play out. There’s now just the category one finish at Auron and the three category one summits on the final stage to Nice left in terms of major climbs, leaving fewer opportunities for riders to gain time on GC.

Some breaking news - tomrrow's stage 7 has been significantly shortened, with two climbs removed as a result of continuing concerns regarding the weather. Find out all the details here.

Given how happy the peloton is to let this break go, you’d think it wouldn’t be too hard for Otruba to join them. But he’s still a minute adrift.

200KM TO GO The pair of Thomas Gachignard and Rémi Cavagna are now clearly established in the day's break, with a lead over the peloton of over two minutes. The question now is whether or not Jakub Otruba can join them.

Otruba still has over a minute to make up.

Jakub Otruba of Caja Rural has also attacked out of the peloton in an attempt to join the two leaders.

Over one minute already for the two leaders. It seems the peloton are happy to let them go.

The first 10km of this stage are uphill, rising at a gradient not hard enough to be deemed an official climb, but still aiding riders wanting to attack to get into the day’s break.

The pair has a lead of 20 seconds.

He's joined by Rémi Cavagna.

Thomas Gachignard is on the attack.

210KM TO GO And they're off!

The riders are in the neutralised section, and will begin shortly.

Those climbs are to come tomorrow and Sunday rather than today, however. This one is a flat stage, which, despite its excessive length of over 200km, should be easy enough to be decided by a bunch sprint, and not see any GC action.

His absence will have a big affect on the rest of this Paris-Nice. It renders Matteo Jorgenson as Visma-Lease a Bike’s sole unambiguous leader, but also leaves him more vulnerable to attacks from rivals. Florian Lipowitz, João Almeida, Lenny Martinez and Mattias Skjelmose all look in good form, and are all within a minute of him on GC, with plenty of climbing still to come.

It sounds like Vingegaard’s withdrawal is more precautionary than anything else. He was in some pain at the finish, especially his wrist, but still had the legs to finish not far off the leaders. His Visma-Lease a Bike team’s statement indicated that “it is best for him to recover from yesterday’s crash at home and focus on his next goals for the season” - they don’t want to aggravate any injuries with his main season goal, the Tour de France, on the horizon.

You can read our full report on Vingegaard’s departure here.

The big news this morning is that Jonas Vingeagaard has left the race. The Dane lost the yellow jersey yesterday to teammate Matteo Jorgenson having gone down in a crash earlier in the stage, and it’s been decided that he’s best off not racing for now while he allows his injuries to recover.