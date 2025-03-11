Paris-Nice: Visma-Lease A Bike speed to stage 3 team time trial victory

By
published

Matteo Jorgenson takes over race lead as Jayco-AlUla and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe round out podium

Jump to:
Image 1 of 22
Team Visma-Lease a Bike's riders including Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (L) cycle during the 3rd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, a 28,4 km team time trial between Nevers Magny-Cours Circuit and Nevers, on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Visma-Lease A Bike swept to the team time trial victory(Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike powered to victory in the stage 3 team time trial in Paris-Nice, moving defending champion Matteo Jorgenson into the yellow jersey.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda Price is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked at the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More race results
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2: Jonathan Milan claims the win

Tirreno-Adriatico: Jonathan Milan blasts to stunning bunch sprint victory on stage 2
Paris-NIce 2025: Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) carries the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey across the finish line for victory on stage 2 in Bellegarde

Paris-Nice: Tim Merlier goes two-for-two with late acceleration for stage 2 victory
Cycling Shorts

Bib shorts vs Waist shorts for cycling - Which one should you choose?
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews