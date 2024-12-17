Paris-Nice 2025 route

By
published

Two summit finishes and classic mountainous finale give climbers chances to strike back

2025: Paris-Nice route
2025: Paris-Nice route (Image credit: ASO)
Jump to:

The 83rd edition of Paris-Nice will feature three stages for the sprinters, three summit finishes and one final showdown stage through the mountains of Nice on its 1,206-kilometre course. But arguably the most eye-catching feature, for the third year running, is the stage 3 team time trial, this time over an extremely rolling 28.4 kilometre route and with a short but painfully steep climb mid-way through, the Côte de la Pisserotte.

Last year's slightly easier equivalent TTT stage saw 2022 Paris-Nice winner Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) lose nearly a minute and nearly all chance of victory. Although a Cat.1 summit finish the following day at Loge des Gardes the next day will switch the GC focus to the high mountains, in 2025 the team time trial could once again have a pivotal role to play in the final outcome.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

Latest on Cyclingnews