Skjelmose crashes out of third place at Paris-Nice after road furniture collision

By published

Danish rider lay 59 seconds off race leader Matteo Jorgenson before crash 51km from the end of stage 6

LA LOGE DES GARDES FRANCE MARCH 12 Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team LidlTrek crosses the finish line during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 4 a 1634km stage from Vichy to La Loge des Gardes 1078m UCIWT on March 12 2025 in La Loge des Gardes France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) crashed out of Paris-Nice during stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) has abandoned Paris-Nice during Saturday's penultimate stage after crashing out with 50km to go.

The Danish rider was lying third overall, 59 seconds off race leader Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike), heading into the day, a truncated stage from Nice to Auron.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

