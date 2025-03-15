Skjelmose crashes out of third place at Paris-Nice after road furniture collision
Danish rider lay 59 seconds off race leader Matteo Jorgenson before crash 51km from the end of stage 6
Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) has abandoned Paris-Nice during Saturday's penultimate stage after crashing out with 50km to go.
The Danish rider was lying third overall, 59 seconds off race leader Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike), heading into the day, a truncated stage from Nice to Auron.
He was expected to be among the contenders for the win at Auron, a 7.3km, 7% climb to close out the 109km stage.
However, with 51km to run, and with the rain falling, he hit a divider in the middle of the road and went down hard on his left-hand side.
Skjelmose remained stationary on the road for some time after the fall as he was tended to by medics. He was later reportedly taken away in an ambulance as the stage continued.
Lidl-Trek posted an update on social media soon after the abandon.
"Mattias Skjelmose is forced to abandon after crashing into some road furniture," the team wrote. "He is currently being transported to hospital in an ambulance. We will update when we know more about his condition."
As a result of Skjelmose's abandon, Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) moves up into provisional third place at 1:20 down.
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
