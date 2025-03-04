Jonas Vingegaard heads up list of 2025 Paris-Nice contenders

Team time trial to be vital in deciding victory at spring stage race

Another major test for the key Tour de France contenders in 2025 comes at the 83rd edition of Paris-Nice, which will be the next rung on the ladder for Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) toward trying to regain his Tour dominance.

Vingegaard leads a strong list of Paris-Nice contenders, returning for the first time since he made his debut at the race in 2023. As in that edition, a team time trial emphasises team cohesion alongside individual strength in the hunt for overall victory. Vingegaard's Visma-Lease a Bike team will also have defending champion Matteo Jorgenson and newcomer Victor Campenaerts to help power the team.

