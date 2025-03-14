'We're hoping he can go far' - Paris-Nice victory for Lenny Martinez fires up home expectations for young French climber

Bahrain Victorious racer boosts GC chances after netting first WorldTour win at ultra-tough summit finish

Lenny Martinez celebrates victory in stage 5 of Paris-Nice
Lenny Martinez celebrates victory in stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Home expectations for fast progress from 21-year-old French climber Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) received a major boost at Paris-Nice on Thursday thanks to his first-ever World Tour win on the brutally steep finish of La Côte-Saint-Andre.

While it's far too soon to say if French fans' hopes that the country's lengthy quest for a successor to former greats like Bernard Hinault and Laurent Fignon will finally be fulfilled, Martinez's series of flamboyant mountain triumphs is certainly giving them renewed reasons to dream.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

