'Attack and not look back' delivers Magnus Sheffield first WorldTour stage win at Paris-Nice ahead of friend Jorgenson

By published

Fellow US rider Matteo Jorgenson finishes second on stage 8 to secure GC title at top-tier French race that 'is turning into an American race haven'

USA&#039;s Magnus Sheffield of Ineos Grenadiers celebrates at podium as stage 8 winner of Paris-Nice
USA's Magnus Sheffield of Ineos Grenadiers celebrates at podium as stage 8 winner of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

What a better place for young US riders Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) to mark success on the final day of Paris-Nice than on the Promenade des Anglais, or the 'English Avenue'. The 22-year-old Ineos rider punched the blue sky above Nice as he took an emphatic stage 8 victory, while 25-year-old Jorgenson trailed 29 seconds later for a runner-up stage finish and a second GC title in consecutive years. 

Though the pair are separated by three years and grew up on opposite sides of the US, they experienced the same development path to the WorldTour, riding with the Hot Tubes Development Development Cycling Team, and now both live in the Nice area. While they pursue pro careers on rival WorldTour squads now, they still share time together on training rides in the off-season on the very familiar home roads around Nice.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

