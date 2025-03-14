'Let's go!' – Visma-Lease a Bike shatter Paris-Nice peloton with crosswind attack

By published

Matteo Jorgenson extends race lead after Jonas Vingegaard abandons

Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s US rider Matteo Jorgenson (C) wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey cycles during the 6th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 209,8 km between Saint-Julien-en-Saint-Alban and Berre lâ€™Ã‰tang, on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Victor Campenaerts (R) pulls off and Matteo Jorgenson comes through in the Visma-Lease a Bike crosswind attack

Visma-Lease a Bike could have sat in the peloton on stage 6 of Paris-Nice on Friday and let the sprinters have their day, but instead, the team took a very different tactic.

Following Jonas Vingegaard's abandon, the team threw their weight behind race leader Matteo Jorgenson and jettisoned all but two of their closest rivals with a full-on echelon attack with around 60km to go.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

