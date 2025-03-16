Paris-Nice stage 8 - Live: GC to be decided in intense hilly finale

Refresh

Two riders have pulled out of the race before the start today - Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ) and Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (Intermarché-Wanty).

(Image credit: Getty Images) The scene at the start.

The riders are off from the unofficial start, and will be racing soon.

One rider who won’t be threatening Jorgenson is Mattias Skjelmose, after he crashed out of the race yesterday. There was good news today though, as it was confirmed that he has not sustained any fractures.

Could this year see another last day yellow jersey coup? Visma-Lease a Bike have controlled this race comfortably ever since taking the yellow jersey for Matteo Jorgenson on stage three’s time trial, and haven’t ever come under real pressure. But Florian Lipowitz remains just 37 seconds behind him on GC, and the terrain is there today for him to gain that.

It’s time for what is often one of the most exciting days of the season - the Paris-Nice finale. Every year this race ends with a short, intense day of climbing, and almost always produces thrilling racing, with the GC lead often changing hands at the last hurdle.