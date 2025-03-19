'Helmet saved me from serious head trauma' - Mattias Skjelmose resumes training just days after heavy Paris-Nice crash

Mattias Skjelmose back training indoors just a few days after his heavy crash (l) at Paris-Nice

Just three days after crashing heavily out of Paris-Nice, Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) resumed training indoors having avoided serious injury, with his upcoming altitude camp and scheduled race program for spring unaffected.

Skjelmose crashed hard onto his right side during the shortened seventh stage at the Race to the Sun, after colliding with a low divider kerb in the middle of the road . He was left lying on the wet road and writhing in pain, forced to abandon when he was looking poised for a podium finish overall, having started the penultimate day in third place on GC.

It looked as though a more serious hip, knee or elbow injury had been sustained but updates from Lidl-Trek and Skjelmose himself ruled that out after the Dane's visit to the hospital. Finally, stitches to his arm and a check-over of his back were all that was needed.

"After having my back examined by specialists here in Andorra, I have been cleared to resume my training again," said Skjelmose.

Despite the more visible contact being made to his hip, knee and elbow, Skjelmose also highlighted the importance of his helmet in saving him from anything more catastrophic, with his head also hitting the ground in the crash.

"Thankfully, there’s an increased focus on safety in modern cycling, because that helmet really saved me from getting a serious head trauma," continued Skjelmose.

"I feel blessed not to have gotten worse injuries."

Skjelmose will now look to re-find his best form for the summer, with a focus on leading Lidl-trek's GC ambitions at the Tour de France, but also for the trio of Ardennes Classics, after making his return at País Vasco on April 7.

"Now I will go to altitude training camp and continue my race program as planned," said Skjelmose. "See you in Itzulia Basque Country."