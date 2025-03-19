'Helmet saved me from serious head trauma' - Mattias Skjelmose resumes training just days after heavy Paris-Nice crash

published

'Thankfully, there’s an increased focus on safety in modern cycling' says Dane, with scheduled race program unaffected

Mattias Skjelmose back training indoors just a few days after his heavy crash (l) at Paris-Nice
Mattias Skjelmose back training indoors just a few days after his heavy crash (l) at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images/Mattias Skjelmose)

Just three days after crashing heavily out of Paris-Nice, Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) resumed training indoors having avoided serious injury, with his upcoming altitude camp and scheduled race program for spring unaffected.

Skjelmose crashed hard onto his right side during the shortened seventh stage at the Race to the Sun, after colliding with a low divider kerb in the middle of the road. He was left lying on the wet road and writhing in pain, forced to abandon when he was looking poised for a podium finish overall, having started the penultimate day in third place on GC.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

