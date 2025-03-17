How Matteo Jorgenson and Visma-Lease a Bike dominated Paris-Nice despite Jonas Vingegaard's crash – Philippa York analysis

By published

American rider takes command for Visma-Lease a Bike to defend Race to the Sun title, shows great form ahead of the Classics

Matteo Jorgenson wins Paris-Nice for the second year running
(Image credit: A.S.O./Billy Ceusters)

No doubt when the 47th President of the United States is informed of his compatriots’ double success in Nice after a week of racing he’ll be wishing the race had finished a few hundred metres earlier on the Quai des États-Unis before reaching the Promenade des Anglais, or calling for the location to be forever known as La Promenade des Américains.

Thinking that they strolled down to the Mediterranean from the capital teaching the Frenchies a few lessons along the way would certainly bring some colour to his cheeks, but any news of dissent or pesky details would be hastily ignored. Paris-Nice history records showing American Matteo Jorgenson taking his second overall title and Magnus Sheffield the final day’s honours would be all that mattered. 

Philippa York
Philippa York

Philippa York is a long-standing Cyclingnews contributor, providing expert racing analysis. As one of the early British racers to take the plunge and relocate to France with the famed ACBB club in the 1980's, she was the inspiration for a generation of racing cyclists – and cycling fans – from the UK.

The Glaswegian gained a contract with Peugeot in 1980, making her Tour de France debut in 1983 and taking a solo win in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, the mountain range which would prove a happy hunting ground throughout her Tour career. 

The following year's race would prove to be one of her finest seasons, becoming the first rider from the UK to win the polka dot jersey at the Tour, whilst also becoming Britain's highest-ever placed GC finisher with 4th spot. 

She finished runner-up at the Vuelta a España in 1985 and 1986, to Pedro Delgado and Álvaro Pino respectively, and at the Giro d'Italia in 1987. Stage race victories include the Volta a Catalunya (1985), Tour of Britain (1989) and Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (1990). York retired from professional cycling as reigning British champion following the collapse of Le Groupement in 1995. 

