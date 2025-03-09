Paris-Nice: Tim Merlier sprints to stage 1 victory, race lead

By
published

Belgian beats Arnaud Démare and Alberto Dainese in Le Perray-en-Yvelines

Soudal Quick-Step's Belgian rider Tim Merlier (C) celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win of the 1st stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 156,1 km between Le Perray-en-Yvelines and Le Perray-en-Yvelines, on March 9, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Tim Merlier wins stage 1 of Paris-Nice

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) continued his flying start to the season with victory on the opening day of Paris-Nice, dominating the stage 1 sprint in Le Perray-en-Yvelines to take the first yellow jersey.

