'I was so close last year' - Michael Matthews building steadily for Milan-San Remo at Paris-Nice

Stage 5 of Paris-Nice is the last chance for the sprinters to shine, but veteran Australian fast man Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) is already very much focusing on what he can achieve Saturday, March 22 on the Via Roma in Milan-San Remo.

Third (twice), sixth, fourth and second in his career, Matthews has done his best to be a model of well-placed consistency in La Primavera, without ever claiming the top position.



But in 2024 he could hardly have come closer, finishing just centimetres behind winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) – and this despite the distraction of his glasses flying off his face during the bunch sprint itself.

"My form is good. The first stages didn't really go according to plan, but those were sprinter stages. It wasn't my goal to do something there myself. Hopefully I can show my good legs in the coming days," Matthews told Sporza at the start of stage 5.

“I'm in Paris-Nice to get some racing rhythm and help my teammates where I can."

After a good winter of training, Matthews already performed well in the stage 3 team time trial where he helped Jayco AIUIa leader Ben O'Connor and the team come home in second place.

In the team time trial he guided leader Ben O'Connor to the second-fastest time from the team. "So my form is definitely good. I just need some racing rhythm after a very good winter.

“If I can continue like this, I hope I will be in top form in two weeks.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Given his defeat was so narrow last year, Matthews said that he opted to replicate the build-up as closely as possible, in order to ensure his condition was the same. But when asked what he felt he could do to turn that into a win, the 34-year-old told Sporza with characteristic directness, "I don't know, I haven't done it yet. I'll keep trying and hopefully my hard work and sacrifices will pay off."

In a lengthy analysis earlier this season with Cyclingnews of his multiple performances in San Remo, Matthews explained in detail why he likes La Primavera so much and how it remains a major goal.

“It really suits my characteristics well," he said. "A long race and then a really crazy, hectic final: I love that stuff. Even when I talk about the race, I get tingles."

"I’ve been so close so many times. I would be very disappointed not to stand on the top step of the podium in San Remo in my career.”