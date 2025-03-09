Paris-Nice stage 1 LIVE - Bunch sprint expected on opening day

Stage 1 kicks off with a 156.1km hilly, technical route in which the sprinters will struggle to contain the breakaways on the roads to Le Perray-en-Yvelines

Paris-Nice stage 1 profile

Paris-Nice stage 1 profile (Image credit: ASO)

Race situation

Also pulling at the front along with Soudal-QuickStep are Lidl-Trek, working for their sprinter Mads Pedersen. Pedersen has made a winning start to his season at Tour de la Provence, where he won a stage and the GC, but was further down in the purer bunch sprints. His team may look to put the purer sprinters under pressure today on the hilly terrain.

120KM TO GO

COTE DE VILLIERS-SAINT-FREDERIC

The gap has fallen a lot as they ride up this climb, down to about 1-30.

The leaders are approaching the foot of Côte de Villiers-Saint-Frédéric, the first of the day’s three official climbs. There are mountain points to compete for, and thus a place on the podium this afternoon.

130KM TO GO

The pack of riders pictured at the start of the first stage of 83th edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race, from and to Le Perray-en-Yvelines (156,5km), Sunday 09 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

The peloton at the start of the day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Merlier has just got back into the peloton, having had a mechanical to deal with. He’ll be grateful to get any such misfortune out the way with at this early stage of the race, rather than in the sprint finale.

140KM TO GO

Soudal-QuickStep are working for Tim Merlier, the hot favourite for the victory today. The Belgian has started the season on fire, with four wins already under his belt from the UAE Tour and AlUla Tour, and is the standout sprinter on the Paris-Nice startlist.

The pack of riders cycles during the 1st stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 156,1 km between Le Perray-en-Yvelines and Le Perray-en-Yvelines, on March 9, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s heartening to see Taco van der Hoorn in the break again. The Dutch rider had established himself as a breakaway specialist à la Thomas De Gendt, his powerful engine and resilient attitude bringing him victories in races like the Giro d’Italia, BinckBank Tour, Brussels Cycling Classic, and very nearly at the Tour de France.

Already their lead has grown to 2-30.

It is indeed. The peloton has sat up and allowed the three riders to build a lead. 

150KM TO GO

They've been joined by Taco van der Hoorn.

We have our first attackers. Alexandre Delettre and Samuel Fernández are up the road.

One of the determining factors to how a Paris-Nice takes shape is how much the wind blows in the opening stages, given how often crosswinds have blown past editions up and put an early end to some riders’ GC bids. 

The parcours is mostly flat, and so teams of sprinters will want to control things for a bunch finish, and therefore not let too strong a group get away. But there are enough hills throughout the day to encourage opportunists to try and get into the day’s break.

157KM TO GO

Conditions out there are cloudy, but dry.

The riders are waiting in the Le Perray-en-Yvelines neutralised zone as we speak, and will start riding any moment. 

As followers of past Paris-Nice editions will know, the race does not, as its name suggests, actually start in Paris. Instead we’re in Le Perray-en-Yvelines, a commune lying south-west of the capital, for an out-and-back circuit stage.

It’s time for one of the highlights of the Spring, and first top tier week-long stage race of the season - Paris-Nice.

Hello and welcome to the first stage of Paris-Nice!

