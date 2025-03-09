Paris-Nice stage 1 LIVE - Bunch sprint expected on opening day

Refresh

Also pulling at the front along with Soudal-QuickStep are Lidl-Trek, working for their sprinter Mads Pedersen. Pedersen has made a winning start to his season at Tour de la Provence, where he won a stage and the GC, but was further down in the purer bunch sprints. His team may look to put the purer sprinters under pressure today on the hilly terrain.

120KM TO GO They're now done descending that climb, and the gap has grown back out again, to 2-10.

COTE DE VILLIERS-SAINT-FREDERIC Delettre is the early candidate to be in polka-dot colours tomorrow. He took the maximum points at the top of the climb, ahead of Fernández and Van der Hoorn.

The gap has fallen a lot as they ride up this climb, down to about 1-30.

The leaders are approaching the foot of Côte de Villiers-Saint-Frédéric, the first of the day’s three official climbs. There are mountain points to compete for, and thus a place on the podium this afternoon.

130KM TO GO 2-25 now for the three leaders. Their lead has gone up a bit, but is being tightly controlled by the peloton.

The peloton at the start of the day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Merlier has just got back into the peloton, having had a mechanical to deal with. He’ll be grateful to get any such misfortune out the way with at this early stage of the race, rather than in the sprint finale.

140KM TO GO Soudal are controlling things enough to keep the gap at 2 minutes.

Soudal-QuickStep are working for Tim Merlier, the hot favourite for the victory today. The Belgian has started the season on fire, with four wins already under his belt from the UAE Tour and AlUla Tour, and is the standout sprinter on the Paris-Nice startlist.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's a first look at the peloton today, being led by Soudal-QuickStep.

It’s heartening to see Taco van der Hoorn in the break again. The Dutch rider had established himself as a breakaway specialist à la Thomas De Gendt, his powerful engine and resilient attitude bringing him victories in races like the Giro d’Italia, BinckBank Tour, Brussels Cycling Classic, and very nearly at the Tour de France. But he’s been struggling for form and fitness for a while following the lingering effects of a concussion suffered almost two years ago. Getting into the break today suggests he’s on the road to recovery.

Already their lead has grown to 2-30.

It is indeed. The peloton has sat up and allowed the three riders to build a lead.

150KM TO GO That trio have a lead of 30 seconds. This could be the break of the day.

They've been joined by Taco van der Hoorn.

We have our first attackers. Alexandre Delettre and Samuel Fernández are up the road.

One of the determining factors to how a Paris-Nice takes shape is how much the wind blows in the opening stages, given how often crosswinds have blown past editions up and put an early end to some riders’ GC bids. Today, there is no wind - fortunate for GC riders hoping for a straightforward day, but unfortunate for spectators hoping for carnage.

The parcours is mostly flat, and so teams of sprinters will want to control things for a bunch finish, and therefore not let too strong a group get away. But there are enough hills throughout the day to encourage opportunists to try and get into the day’s break.

157KM TO GO And they're off!

Conditions out there are cloudy, but dry.

The riders are waiting in the Le Perray-en-Yvelines neutralised zone as we speak, and will start riding any moment.

As followers of past Paris-Nice editions will know, the race does not, as its name suggests, actually start in Paris. Instead we’re in Le Perray-en-Yvelines, a commune lying south-west of the capital, for an out-and-back circuit stage.

It’s time for one of the highlights of the Spring, and first top tier week-long stage race of the season - Paris-Nice.