'Cycling is a relentless sport' – Skjelmose misses Paris-Nice podium challenge with stage 7 crash

By published

Dane was forced to abandon from third place after colliding with road furniture midway through penultimate stage

AURON FRANCE MARCH 15 Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team LidlTrek reacts after crash during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 7 a 1093km stage from Nice to Auron 1603m UCIWT on March 15 2025 in Auron France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) lies in the road following his stage 7 crash at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mattias Skjelmose has taken to social media to update on his health and reflect on his Paris-Nice crash after he was forced out of the race on Saturday's penultimate stage.

The Dane was lying in third position at 59 seconds down on race leader Matteo Jorgenson and potentially in contention to fight for the yellow jersey over the last two stages around Nice.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
Alex Howes leads the front of the pro men&#039;s race at Big Sugar Gravel and finished ninth in the first year of the Life Time Grand Prix

Petr Vakoč, Alex Howes, Peta Mullens, Amity Rockwell among 138 wildcard contenders aiming for 6 spots in Life Time Grand Prix
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) started stage 6 focused and riding in the Blue Leader Jersey

Filippo Ganna clings to GC podium spot with huge climbing effort Saturday at Tirreno-Adriatico
Paris-Nice

Paris-Nice stage 8 - Live: GC to be decided in intense hilly finale
See more latest
Most Popular
Alex Howes leads the front of the pro men&#039;s race at Big Sugar Gravel and finished ninth in the first year of the Life Time Grand Prix
Petr Vakoč, Alex Howes, Peta Mullens, Amity Rockwell among 138 wildcard contenders aiming for 6 spots in Life Time Grand Prix
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) started stage 6 focused and riding in the Blue Leader Jersey
Filippo Ganna clings to GC podium spot with huge climbing effort Saturday at Tirreno-Adriatico
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) leads the chase group with Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) on his back wheel on the final section of the Frontignano climb
'My red zone was a little higher than I thought' - Tom Pidcock regrets another second place at Tirreno-Adriatico
French Julian Alaphilippe of Tudor Pro Cycling Team pictured in action during stage seven of the 83th edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 147,8 km from Nice to Auron, France, Saturday 15 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Michael Storer hails Julian Alaphilippe as 'most important rider' in delivering Australian's Paris-Nice stage win
Plumes of smoke rise outside Stillwater, Oklahoma from wildfires
The Mid South cancels gravel race amid intensifying wildfires in Oklahoma
LA LOGE DES GARDES FRANCE MARCH 12 Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark and Team LidlTrek crosses the finish line during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 4 a 1634km stage from Vichy to La Loge des Gardes 1078m UCIWT on March 12 2025 in La Loge des Gardes France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Skjelmose crashes out of third place at Paris-Nice after road furniture collision
Picture by Timon BachmannSWpixcom 29092024 2024 UCI Road and Paracycling Road World Championships Zurich Switzerland Men Elite Road Race Podium Tadej Pogaar Slovenia celebrates his win
Zurich World Championship ends up 4.5 million CHF over budget
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 17 A general view of the peloton competing during the 25th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2024 Womens Elite a 1405km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 17 2024 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
How to watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2025 – TV and streaming options
PERGOLA ITALY MARCH 14 Juan Ayuso Pesquera of Spain and UAE Team Emirates XRG White best young jersey crosses the finish line during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Ascoli Piceno to Pergola UCIWT on March 14 2025 in Pergola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'We'll have to drop Ganna' - Juan Ayuso targets Tirreno-Adriatico victory on Saturday's mountain finish  
PERGOLA ITALY MARCH 14 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Ascoli Piceno to Pergola UCIWT on March 14 2025 in Pergola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'Every time I ride well, something happens' - Filippo Ganna unable to break the chain of disappointment at Tirreno-Adriatico