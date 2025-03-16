Paris-Nice: Matteo Jorgenson secures overall as Magnus Sheffield solos to stage 8 win

By published

Double American success in Nice, Jorgenson and Felix Gall round out final stage podium

Jump to:
Image 1 of 15
NICE FRANCE MARCH 16 Magnus Sheffield of The United States and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 83rd Paris Nice 2025 Stage 8 a 119km stage from Nice to Nice UCIWT on March 16 2025 in Nice France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) celebrates the stage victory(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sun shone brightly on two US riders on the final day of Paris-Nice, with Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) winning stage 8 in Nice and compatriot Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) finishing second to secure the GC victory.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More race results
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Trofeo Alfredo Binda: Elisa Balsamo wins again in sprint from elite lead group
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025: Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek (far right) wins sprint on stage 7

Tirreno-Adriatico: Jonathan Milan wins high-speed bunch sprint on stage 7 while Juan Ayuso seals GC
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Trofeo Alfredo Binda: Elisa Balsamo wins again in sprint from elite lead group
See more latest
Most Popular
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Trofeo Alfredo Binda: Elisa Balsamo wins again in sprint from elite lead group
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025: Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek (far right) wins sprint on stage 7
Tirreno-Adriatico: Jonathan Milan wins high-speed bunch sprint on stage 7 while Juan Ayuso seals GC
The men&#039;s Squadron Energy Grafton to Inverell podium: 1st Tristan Saunders (Team Brennan p/b TP32) , 2nd Zachary Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) and 3rd Brendon Davids (Team Brennan p/b TP32)
ProVelo Super League – Tristan Saunders snares Grafton to Inverell victory
The podium of the Mt Mitchell to Inverell, the fifth round of the ProVelo Super League 2025 – Gina Ricardo (Praties) in first, Rachael Wales (Butterfields Ziptrak) and Rhylee Akeroyd (Meridian Blue Cycling p/b 99 Bikes)
ProVelo Super League – Gina Ricardo wins Mt Mitchell to Inverell in tight sprint with Rachael Wales
FRONTIGNANO, ITALY - MARCH 15: Juan Ayuso Pesquera of Spain and UAE Team Emirates XRG - White Best Young Rider Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 60th Tirreno-Adriatico 2025, Stage 6 a 163km stage from Cartoceto to Frontignano 1324m / #UCIWT / on March 15, 2025 in Frontignano, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tirreno-Adriatico: Juan Ayuso wins stage 6 summit finish, takes race lead
Paris-Nice 2025: Michael Storer of Tudor Pro Cycling celebrates the victory from breakaway on stage 7
Paris-Nice: Michael Storer surges from breakaway for victory on stage 7
Pedersen outsprints Tarling to win stage 6
Paris-Nice: Mads Pedersen wins stage 6 as Matteo Jorgenson makes GC gains on brutal day of echelon racing
PERGOLA ITALY MARCH 14 Fredrik Dversnes of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 5 a 205km stage from Ascoli Piceno to Pergola UCIWT on March 14 2025 in Pergola Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Tirreno-Adriatico: Fredrik Dversnes gets the better of favourites to win stage 5 from break
Bahrain Victorious&#039; French rider Lenny Martinez celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win during the 5th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 203,3 km between Saint-Just-en-Chevalet and La Côte-Saint-André, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Paris-Nice: Lenny Martinez climbs to stage 5 victory as Matteo Jorgenson moves back into the race lead
Olav Kooij wins stage four of Tirreno Adriatico 2025
Tirreno-Adriatico: Olav Kooij wins stage 4 as breakaway caught in final metres

Latest on Cyclingnews