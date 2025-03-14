Paris-Nice Queen stage 7 shortened to 109km due to 'unfavourable' weather conditions with two climbs removed

By published

Penultimate stage modified from 147.8km to 109.3km, but the planned final ascent to Auron stays the same

Poor weather has already played a part in this year&#039;s Paris-Nice, with stage 4 being neutralised due to snow and freezing temperatures
Poor weather has already played a part in this year's Paris-Nice, with stage 4 being neutralised due to snow and freezing temperatures (Image credit: Getty Images)

The route for the Queen stage 7 of Paris-Nice 2025 has been modified and shortened due to adverse weather conditions in the Alpes-Maritimes department, with two climbs removed and the distance cut from 147.8km to 109.3km, race organisers ASO announced on Friday. 

Both the Côte de Belvédère (3.3km at 5.7%) and the Col de La Colmiane (7.5km at 7.1%) were originally due to feature but will now be bypassed, due to worries over descending off the latter.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

