Jonas Vingegaard loses lead of Paris-Nice after mid-race crash
Dane struggles in steep uphill finale on stage 5, concern over injured hand
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) tumbled out of the lead in Paris-Nice on Thursday, losing 26 seconds on the short but steep finishing climb in La Côte-Saint-André in the finale of stage 5.
The two-time Tour de France winner suffered a mid-race crash out of sight of the television cameras, but photos of the aftermath of the incident show Vingegaard with a small cut to his lip. He appeared calm while taking a new bike and was quickly back in the peloton.
However, the cracks began to show in the final kilometre when Vingegaard suffered behind the pace-setting of teammate and defending Paris-Nice champion Matteo Jorgenson.
Jorgenson led a select group into the final 200 metres but lost out in the stage win in the sprint to Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) and Clément Champoussin (XDS Astana).
However, Jorgenson moved back into the maillot jaune one day after losing it to an attack from Vingegaard at La Loge des Gardes on stage 4. He leads Vingegaard by 22 seconds with Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) in third at 36 seconds.
After the finish, Vingegaard could be seen holding his wrist and seeming to be in pain.
According to Sporza.be, Jorgenson explained, "I was coming back from a nature break
and I saw that Jonas had crashed. And then he came up to me in the race and told me that his hand he thought was possibly broken.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"It was really painful. He had a hard time braking and holding the bars. He told me that in the stressful moments he was probably not going to be there and told me to go for it myself and that he would do his best.
"I'm glad we kept the jersey under these circumstances but it's definitely not the way I imagined it would go."
Teammate Victor Campenaerts added to the story, saying Vingegaard had complained of dizziness.
"I didn't get the impression that he was very lucid. He got through it a little bit, but he couldn't hold his brake anymore," Campenaerts said.
Cyclingnews will update this article with any medical updates from Visma-Lease a Bike.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Arnaud De Lie to miss Milan-San Remo, adds GP de Denain instead
'My worst nightmare has become reality' - Lars van den Berg forced to retire from cycling at 26 due to heart issues