Jonas Vingegaard loses lead of Paris-Nice after mid-race crash

By published

Dane struggles in steep uphill finale on stage 5, concern over injured hand

Jonas Vingegaard with a bloodied lip fights to the finish in the yellow jersey on stage 5 of Paris-Nice
Jonas Vingegaard with a bloodied lip fights to the finish in the yellow jersey on stage 5 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) tumbled out of the lead in Paris-Nice on Thursday, losing 26 seconds on the short but steep finishing climb in La Côte-Saint-André in the finale of stage 5.

The two-time Tour de France winner suffered a mid-race crash out of sight of the television cameras, but photos of the aftermath of the incident show Vingegaard with a small cut to his lip. He appeared calm while taking a new bike and was quickly back in the peloton.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
BESSEGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 07 Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto White Best Young Rider Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 55th Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2025 Stage 3 a 1362km stage from Besseges to Besseges Race shortened due to adverse weather conditions on February 07 2025 in Besseges France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images

Arnaud De Lie to miss Milan-San Remo, adds GP de Denain instead
VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - JULY 02: Lars Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team Groupama-FDJ prior to the stage two of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 208.9km stage from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sébastián / #UCIWT / on July 02, 2023 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

'My worst nightmare has become reality' - Lars van den Berg forced to retire from cycling at 26 due to heart issues
Bahrain Victorious&#039; French rider Lenny Martinez celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win during the 5th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 203,3 km between Saint-Just-en-Chevalet and La Côte-Saint-André, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Paris-Nice: Lenny Martinez climbs to stage 5 victory as Matteo Jorgenson moves back into the race lead
See more latest
Most Popular
BESSEGES FRANCE FEBRUARY 07 Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto White Best Young Rider Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 55th Etoile de Besseges Tour du Gard 2025 Stage 3 a 1362km stage from Besseges to Besseges Race shortened due to adverse weather conditions on February 07 2025 in Besseges France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Arnaud De Lie to miss Milan-San Remo, adds GP de Denain instead
VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - JULY 02: Lars Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team Groupama-FDJ prior to the stage two of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 208.9km stage from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sébastián / #UCIWT / on July 02, 2023 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
'My worst nightmare has become reality' - Lars van den Berg forced to retire from cycling at 26 due to heart issues
Before 2025 RADL GRVL, Melisa Rollins rides her new Liv bike on a training ride in South Australia
Melisa Rollins nursing injury rather than starting 2025 US season at Mid South Gravel
Evenepoel last raced at Il Lombardia in October 2024
'I found it hard to accept' - Remco Evenepoel reflects on the mental challenges of being sidelined due to injury
Paris-Nice stage 4: riders during the neutralisation
'Cycling is not for softies' – Paris-Nice stage 4 winner João Almeida defends race restart after bad weather neutralisation
SIENA ITALY MARCH 07 Soraya Paladin of Italy and Team CANYONSRAM zondacrypto during the team presentation prior to the 11th Strade Bianche Donne 19th Strade Bianche 2025 UCIWWT UCIWWT on March 07 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
No Kasia Niewiadoma but Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto hope to 'bounce back' at Trofeo Alfredo Binda
LA LOGE DES GARDES, FRANCE - MARCH 12: Ben Oâ€™connor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla crosses the finish line during the 83rd Paris - Nice 2025, Stage 4 a 163.4km stage from Vichy to La Loge des Gardes 1078m / #UCIWT / on March 12, 2025 in La Loge des Gardes, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
‘Pretty unfortunate but we are not done with this Paris-Nice’ – Ben O’Connor slips down GC after brutal conditions hit
COLFIORITO ITALY MARCH 12 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Blue Leader Jersey competes during to the 60th TirrenoAdriatico 2025 Stage 3 a 239km stage from Follonica to Colfiorito UCIWT on March 12 2025 in Colfiorito Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
'I just want to have a hot shower' - Tirreno-Adriatico peloton suffers for seven hours in cold and rain
Pidcock races in the rain on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
'I found an opening, but I was a little far back' - Tom Pidcock impresses in sprint four days after Strade Bianche battle with Pogačar
2000 Road World Championships: Romans Vainteins sprints to victory in the elite men&#039;s road race
Former World Champion Romans Vainsteins faces four months in prison for defaulting on family support payments