Paris-Nice stage 2 Live - Another chance for the sprinters

By
last updated

The peloton tackle exposed 183.9km race that could lead to echelons forming on the flat plains of northern France into Bellegarde

Paris-NIce 2025 stage 2

Paris-NIce 2025 stage 2 (Image credit: ASO)

Paris-Nice 2025 - Everything you need to know

Paris-Nice 2025 route

Paris-Nice 2025 - Analysing the contenders

Jump to:
Refresh

110KM TO GO

Soudal Quick-Step's Belgian rider Tim Merlier (R) cycles during the 2nd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 183,9 km between Montesson and Bellegarde, on March 10, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

120KM TO GO

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA's Spanish rider Samuel Fernandez Garcia (R), TotalEnergies' French rider Alexandre Delettre (L) wearing the climber's dotted jersey and Uno-X Mobility's Norwegian rider Jonas Abrahamsen (C) cycle in a breakaway during the 2nd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 183,9 km between Montesson and Bellegarde, on March 10, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here are the updated KOM standings, which, with no more climbs to come, will remain the same come the end of the stage (provided nobody DNFs). Delettre is all set to be in polka-dots again tomorrow. 

130KM TO GO

Once again Delettre takes the points, from Abrahamsen and Fernández.

CÔTE DE LA VILLENEUVE

Paris-Nice isn’t the only World Tour stage race happening today. Over in Italy, it’s the opening day of Tirreno-Adriatico, where the likes of Adam Yates, Juan Ayuso and Filippo Ganna are duking it out in a time trial. You can follow all the action here.

The pack of riders cycles during the 2nd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 183,9 km between Montesson and Bellegarde, on March 10, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

140KM TO GO

The pack of riders cycles during the 2nd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 183,9 km between Montesson and Bellegarde, on March 10, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here’s the updated KOM classification:

CÔTE DES MESNULS

150KM TO GO

The road is about to tilt uphill as they near Côte des Mesnuls. The official climb only lasts 1.2km (at a manageable 5.6%), but it does drag for a few kilometres before then.

The gap's come down some more now, to 2-15.

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA's Spanish rider Samuel Fernandez Garcia (Centre L), TotalEnergies' French rider Alexandre Delettre and Uno-X Mobility's Norwegian rider Jonas Abrahamsen cycle in a breakaway with the pack of riders in the background during the 2nd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 183,9 km between Montesson and Bellegarde, on March 10, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

160KM TO GO

The first of those climbs, Côte des Mesnuls, is coming up in about 10km.

Whereas yesterday’s parcours was rolling, this one is much flatter. Though there are a couple of categorised climbs, neither are much longer than a kilometre, and there’s barely a lump in the road elsewhere.

French Alexandre Delettre of TotalEnergies pictured on the podium after the first stage of 83th edition of the Paris-Nice cycling race, from and to Le Perray-en-Yvelines (156,5km), Sunday 09 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

170KM TO GO

A flat tyre for Josh Tarling in the peloton, but he'll expend no energy rejoining with the pace in the peloton low.

Van Lerberghe's efforts are short-lived. He's back in the peloton.

One rider who isn't happy though is Bert Van Lerberghe. He's also attacked out the peloton and is trying to bridge up. 

The peloton seems happy to let this one go, and have allowed them a lead of over a minute already.

This time they’re accompanied not by Taco Van der Hoorn, but another renowned breakaway specialist of similar calibre - Jonas Abrahamsen, who was the star of the breakaways at last year’s Tour de France.

Three riders have attacked, including two of them who were up the road yesterday: Alexandre Delettre (Team TotalEnergies) and Samuel Fernández (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA).

184KM TO GO

We’re down one rider at the start today. Kasper Asgreen fell ill overnight and has decided to pull out. It’s been a quiet start to life at EF Education-EasyPost for the Dane, who moved from Soudal-QuickStep this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Will that be the case today? While conditions certainly aren’t ideal, with rain in the air and cold temperatures, there are no signs of any strong winds yet.

Matters are rarely that straightforward at Paris-Nice, however. The exposed roads that this stage takes place on are often affected by strong winds, and has in past editions produced echelon racing and crosswind chaos.

You join us for what is expected to be another day for the sprinters at Paris-Nice, with a flat parcours featuring only a couple of small categorised climbs.

Hello and welcome to stage two of Paris-Nice. 

More live reports
Filippo Ganna riding a time trial at the 2024 Giro d&#039;Italia

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 Live - Traditional test against the clock kicks off Italian race
Soudal Quick-Step&#039;s Belgian rider Tim Merlier (C) celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win of the 1st stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 156,1 km between Le Perray-en-Yvelines and Le Perray-en-Yvelines, on March 9, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

As it happened: Bunch sprint decides opening stage of Paris-Nice

Paris-Nice 2025: Jonas Vingegaard during stage 1

'The answer is no' - Jonas Vingegaard says pro cycling is too dangerous to let his children race
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews