Paris-Nice stage 2 Live - Another chance for the sprinters

Refresh

110KM TO GO Still the gap remains steady, at about 1-20.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here’s Tim Merlier in the yellow jersey, earned after winning yesterday’s stage. The Belgian has a fine habit of winning the first bunch sprint of races - can he make it back-to-back victories today?

120KM TO GO Just 1-20 now for the three leaders over the peloton. This is playing out in much the same way as yesterday's stage, with the break not being granted much of an advantage by a peloton determined to keep things under control.

(Image credit: Getty Images) The three riders in the break. This is a cold day to be out off the front of the race, though the extra effort being made may have the advantage of keeping them warmer.

Here are the updated KOM standings, which, with no more climbs to come, will remain the same come the end of the stage (provided nobody DNFs). Delettre is all set to be in polka-dots again tomorrow. 1 Alexandre Delettre (12 points) 2 Samuel Fernández (6 points) 3 Jonas Abrahameon (4 points) 4 Matteo Jorgenson (3 points) 5 Julian Alaphilippe (2 points) 6 Taco van der Hoorn (2 points) 1 Florian Lipowitz (1 point)

130KM TO GO Their lead has come down a little more, to 1-50.

Once again Delettre takes the points, from Abrahamsen and Fernández.

CÔTE DE LA VILLENEUVE The riders are now on the second and final categorised climb of the day, Côte de la Villeneuve. It's easier than the last, climbing at just 3.5% for 1km.

Paris-Nice isn’t the only World Tour stage race happening today. Over in Italy, it’s the opening day of Tirreno-Adriatico, where the likes of Adam Yates, Juan Ayuso and Filippo Ganna are duking it out in a time trial. You can follow all the action here.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Soudal-QuickStep are leading the peloton, controlling matters for their sprinter Tim Merlier. Merlier is aiming for a second victory in two days, and a sixth of the season, after comfortably winning yesterday’s sprint. At this rate, it’d take a brave punter to bet against him.

140KM TO GO 2-15 currently is the gap. The race is in a holding pattern.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Grey skies at Paris-Nice today.

Here’s the updated KOM classification: 1 Alexandre Delettre (9 points) 2 Samuel Fernández (5 points) 3 Matteo Jorgenson (3 points) 4 Julian Alaphilippe (2 points) 5 Jonas Abrahamsen (2 points) 6 Taco Van der Horn (2 points) 7 Florian Lipowitz (1 point)

CÔTE DES MESNULS The leaders have crested the climb, and Delettre has increased his lead in the KOM classification by being first over the line ahead of Abrahamsen and Fernández.

150KM TO GO They're on the climb now, and the gap between the leaders and the peloton is 2-30.

The road is about to tilt uphill as they near Côte des Mesnuls. The official climb only lasts 1.2km (at a manageable 5.6%), but it does drag for a few kilometres before then.

The gap's come down some more now, to 2-15.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's the break being formed a little earlier. As you can tell from their attire, it's cold out there today.

160KM TO GO As they were yesterday, the peloton is being careful not to let this break get too big a gap. Having let it grow out to 3 minutes, they've brought them back to closer to 2-30.

The first of those climbs, Côte des Mesnuls, is coming up in about 10km.

Whereas yesterday’s parcours was rolling, this one is much flatter. Though there are a couple of categorised climbs, neither are much longer than a kilometre, and there’s barely a lump in the road elsewhere.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Delettre is wearing the polka-dot jersey in the break today, having claimed the most mointains points yesterday. Here he is collecting his prize yesterday.

170KM TO GO The peloton has allowed the leading trio a lead of three minutes.

A flat tyre for Josh Tarling in the peloton, but he'll expend no energy rejoining with the pace in the peloton low.

Van Lerberghe's efforts are short-lived. He's back in the peloton.

One rider who isn't happy though is Bert Van Lerberghe. He's also attacked out the peloton and is trying to bridge up.

The peloton seems happy to let this one go, and have allowed them a lead of over a minute already.

This time they’re accompanied not by Taco Van der Hoorn, but another renowned breakaway specialist of similar calibre - Jonas Abrahamsen, who was the star of the breakaways at last year’s Tour de France.

Three riders have attacked, including two of them who were up the road yesterday: Alexandre Delettre (Team TotalEnergies) and Samuel Fernández (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA).

184KM TO GO And they're off!

We’re down one rider at the start today. Kasper Asgreen fell ill overnight and has decided to pull out. It’s been a quiet start to life at EF Education-EasyPost for the Dane, who moved from Soudal-QuickStep this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images) And here are the riders at the start of the neutralised zone. They will be officially racing soon.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's the scene from Montesson at the stage's start.

Will that be the case today? While conditions certainly aren’t ideal, with rain in the air and cold temperatures, there are no signs of any strong winds yet.

Matters are rarely that straightforward at Paris-Nice, however. The exposed roads that this stage takes place on are often affected by strong winds, and has in past editions produced echelon racing and crosswind chaos.

You join us for what is expected to be another day for the sprinters at Paris-Nice, with a flat parcours featuring only a couple of small categorised climbs.