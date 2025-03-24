Jonas Vingegaard suffered concussion in Paris-Nice crash, missed nine days of training

By published

Visma-Lease a Bike keeping quiet on racing and training plans ahead of next scheduled outing at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey reacts as he crosses the finish line of the 5th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 203,3 km between Saint-Just-en-Chevalet and La CÃ´te-Saint-AndrÃ©, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard racing in the yellow jersey at the 2025 Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard has revealed that he suffered a concussion in the crash which forced him out of Paris-Nice earlier this month.

The Dane crashed hard during stage 4 of the week-long stage race while wearing the leader's jersey. He continued to the hilltop finish, ceding the overall lead to Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Matteo Jorgenson, but left the race overnight ahead of the fifth stage.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

