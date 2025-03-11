Paris-Nice stage 3 Live - the team time trial stage

Refresh

Now Ineos Grenadiers start, who are surely one of the favourites for the win today. In addition to Josh Tarling, they also have Magus Sheffield, Bob Jungels and former world champion Tobias Foss in the engine room, while their leader Thymen Arensman is one of the best time trialists among the GC contenders.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's Tudor Pro Cycling, the first team to have set off today.

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale are the latest team to start. They have some quality time trialists in their line-up, notably Stefan Bissegger and Bruno Armirail, who will be hoping to aid Felix Gall’s GC chances.

The riders are all setting off from the motor racing circuit of Nevers Magny-Cours, normally the preserve of motor cars but today being raced on by cyclists

Next off are Jayco-AlUla, harbouring real GC ambitions for their leader Ben O’Connor. They’ll have to try and post a good time without one of their best time trialists, Luke Durbdige, who crashed out of the race yesterday.

Julian Alaphilippe is of course Tudor's star name, although their sprinter Alberto Dainese has delivered the team their best result so far at this Paris-Nice, third place on stage one.

And they're off! Tudor Pro Cycling have got this team time trial underway.

Visma-Lease a Bike will be the tenth of the 22 teams off the start ramp today. The first will be Tudor Pro Cycling, in about five minutes from now. Here’s a full list of start times.

(Image credit: Getty Images) With time trial specialists Edoardo Affini and Victor Campanaerts joining GC leaders Jonas Vingegaard and Matteo Jorgenson, Team Visma-Lease a Bike has a formidable line-up, that could see them take control of the GC race today. Here they were doing a recon of the course earlier.

For an idea of how big the gaps might be: in last year’s equivalent team time trial stage (which was slightly shorter, at 26.9km), over two minutes separated UAE Team Emirates in first and Intermarché - Wanty in last.

As well as being a spectacle, this team time trial is also set to have a significant impact on the GC. At 28.4km, this route has the capacity to cause potentially pivotal time gaps, especially in a stage race that is only a week long.

Today, it’s time for something that we don’t get to see too often these days in cycling - a team time trial. It’s a unique spectacle in the sport, and one of the most picture-friendly with smooth lines of matching cyclists working perfectly in harmony.