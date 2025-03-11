Paris-Nice stage 3 Live - the team time trial stage

By
last updated

28.4km team time trial from Circuit Nevers Magny Cours to Nevers could see significant differences between the GC favourites

Maps and elevation profiles of the 2025 Paris-Nice stages

(Image credit: ASO)

Paris-Nice 2025 - Everything you need to know

Paris-Nice 2025 route

Paris-Nice 2025 - Analysing the contenders

Refresh

Now Ineos Grenadiers start, who are surely one of the favourites for the win today. In addition to Josh Tarling, they also have Magus Sheffield, Bob Jungels and former world champion Tobias Foss in the engine room, while their leader Thymen Arensman is one of the best time trialists among the GC contenders.

Tudor Pro Cycling Team's riders cycle during the 3rd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, a 28,4 km team time trial between Nevers Magny-Cours Circuit and Nevers, on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale are the latest team to start. They have some quality time trialists in their line-up, notably Stefan Bissegger and Bruno Armirail, who will be hoping to aid Felix Gall’s GC chances.

The riders are all setting off from the motor racing circuit of Nevers Magny-Cours, normally the preserve of motor cars but today being raced on by cyclists

Next off are Jayco-AlUla, harbouring real GC ambitions for their leader Ben O’Connor. They’ll have to try and post a good time without one of their best time trialists, Luke Durbdige, who crashed out of the race yesterday.

Julian Alaphilippe is of course Tudor's star name, although their sprinter Alberto Dainese has delivered the team their best result so far at this Paris-Nice, third place on stage one. 

And they're off! Tudor Pro Cycling have got this team time trial underway.

Visma-Lease a Bike will be the tenth of the 22 teams off the start ramp today. The first will be Tudor Pro Cycling, in about five minutes from now. Here’s a full list of start times

Team Visma-Lease a Bike riders cycle during a reconnaissance tour prior to the 3rd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, a 28,4 km team time trial between Nevers' Magny-Cours Circuit and Nevers, on March 11, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For an idea of how big the gaps might be: in last year’s equivalent team time trial stage (which was slightly shorter, at 26.9km), over two minutes separated UAE Team Emirates in first and Intermarché - Wanty in last.

As well as being a spectacle, this team time trial is also set to have a significant impact on the GC. At 28.4km, this route has the capacity to cause potentially pivotal time gaps, especially in a stage race that is only a week long.

Today, it’s time for something that we don’t get to see too often these days in cycling - a team time trial. It’s a unique spectacle in the sport, and one of the most picture-friendly with smooth lines of matching cyclists working perfectly in harmony.

Hello and welcome to stage three of Paris-Nice.

More live reports
Stage two of Tirreno-Adriatico starting in Camaiore

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 Live - A day for the sprinters in Italy
Filippo Ganna wins stage one of Tirreno-Adriatico 2025

As it happened: Filippo Ganna storms to time trial victory at Tirreno-Adriatico 2025
The head of a Park Tool PCS 9.3 workstand

Park Tool PCS 9.3 Workstand Review: A great workstand aimed at the home mechanic
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews