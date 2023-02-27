Paris-Nice winners 1933-2022
Past champions from 1933 to 2022
Past Winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2022
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|2021
|Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2020
|Max Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2019
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|2018
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2017
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2016
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2015
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2014
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R–La Mondiale
|2013
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|2012
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|2011
|Tony Martin (Ger) HTC–Highroad
|2010
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2009
|Luis León Sánchez (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
|2008
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2007
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Discovery Channel
|2006
|Floyd Landis (USA) Phonak
|2005
|Bobby Julich (USA) Team CSC
|2004
|Jörg Jaksche (Ger) Team CSC
|2003
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
|2002
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
|2001
|Dario Frigo (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|2000
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Telekom
|1999
|Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
|1998
|Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Mapei–Bricobi
|1997
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
|1996
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
|1995
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
|1994
|Tony Rominger (Sui) Mapei–CLAS
|1993
|Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE
|1992
|Jean-François Bernard (Fra) Banesto
|1991
|Tony Rominger (Sui) Toshiba
|1990
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
|1989
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Reynolds
|1988
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Kas-Mavic
|1987
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Kas
|1986
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Kas-Mavic
|1985
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem-Reydel
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Skil-Sem-Reydel
|1983
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Sem-France Loire
|1982
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Sem-France Loire
|1981
|Stephen Roche (Irl) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
|1980
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
|1979
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Miko-Mercier
|1978
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1977
|Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria-Velda
|1976
|Michel Laurent (Fra) Miko-De Gribaldy
|1975
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
|1974
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
|1973
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
|1972
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1970
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faemino
|1969
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Faema
|1968
|Rolf Wolfshohl (Ger) Bic
|1967
|Tom Simpson (GBr) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
|1966
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Ford-Hutchinson
|1965
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Ford-Gitane
|1964
|Jan Janssen (Ned) Pelforth-Sauvage
|1963
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra) St.Raphael-Gitane
|1962
|Joseph Planckaert (Bel) Flandria-Faema
|1961
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Helyett-Fynsec
|1960
|Raymond Impanis (Bel) Faema
|1959
|Jean Graczyck (Fra) Helyett
|1958
|Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Carpano
|1957
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra) Helyett
|1956
|Fred De Bruyne (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
|1955
|Jean Bobet (Fra) L.Bobet-BP-Hutchinson
|1954
|Raymond Impanis (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
|1953
|Jean-Pierre Munch (Fra) Arliguie-Hutchinson
|1952
|Louison Bobet (Fra) Stella-Huret
|1951
|Roger Decock (Bel) Bertin
|1946
|Fermo Camellini (Ita) Olmo
|1939
|Maurice Archambaud (Fra) Mercier-Hutchinson
|1938
|Jules Lowie (Bel) Pélissier-Mercier-Hutchinson
|1937
|Roger Lapébie (Fra) Mercier-Hutchinson
|1936
|Maurice Archambaud (Fra) Mercier-Hutchinson
|1935
|René Vietto (Fra)
|1934
|Gaston Rebry (Bel) Alycon
|1933
|Alphonse Schepers (Bel) La Française
