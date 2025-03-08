How to watch Paris-Nice 2025 – Live streams, TV channels for Race to the Sun

Matteo Jorgenson is the reigning champion of Paris-Nice after winning last March

Watch Paris-Nice from March 9-16 to see the men’s WorldTour peloton in action at the challenging week-long stage race heading from central to southern France, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

The race marks the continuation of the WorldTour season as a top-class peloton of men's riders head to Italy to take on seven days of racing towards the sunny south of France including a 28km TTT and a swathe of challenging hilly stages.

The 2025 edition of Paris-Nice will bring together a host of top racing names including reigning champion Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike).

The American will be joined on the start line by teammate Jonas Vingegaard, as well as Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AlUla), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), and Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe).

For the sprints, look towards names including Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep), Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility), Fabio Jakobsen (Picnic-PostNL), Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla), and Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels).

The race will run for eight stages from Le Perray-en-Yvelines in the north to Nice in the south. A pair of opening flat sprint stages will give way to a long 28km team time trial in Nevers on stage 3 before the GC men are tested on day four with a summit finish at La Loge des Gardes (6.7km at 7.1%).

Stage 5 brings a hilly 203km stage culminating in a 1.7km, 10.9% hilltop finish at La Côte-Saint-André, before the sprinters come out to play on stage 6 in Berre l'Etang. Stage 7 from Nice to Auron features two first-category climbs including the summit finish, while the usual hilly grandstand finale around Nice comes on the final day.

There are broadcast options in the UK, USA and Canada, as well as free live streaming options for Paris-Nice. Read on for all the details on how to watch Paris-Nice online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Paris-Nice for free?

The 2025 edition of Paris-Nice will have free-to-air coverage in Australia via SBS, as well as in numerous European countries.

SBS is the major cycling broadcaster in Australia, showing the Tour de France, and you can watch for free via the SBS On Demand streaming platforn.

Elsewhere, in the host country of France, France Télévisions will be showing Paris-Nice on TV and online, through their FranceTV streaming platform.

In Belgium, Sporza once again has live coverage for the Flemish audience on their website or the VRT Max platform, while down south RTBF and Auvio have the French speakers covered.

RTVE in Spain, RAI in Italy, and NOS in the Netherlands are all also among the free-to-air broadcasters with Paris-Nice rights.

Not in one of these countries right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but if that's where you usually watch your cycling then you can still get your access by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Paris-Nice from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when Paris-Nice is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms impose. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Where can I watch Paris-Nice in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Paris-Nice on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For TV viewers, TNT Sports 1 is the channel you need, while to watch Paris-Nice online, the Discovery+ streaming platform has you covered.

You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions now cost a rather controversial £30.99 a month.

► What's happening to cycling on TV in the UK? Explaining the Eurosport closure, TNT Sports, pricing, and how to watch

Where can I watch Paris-Nice in the USA?

Paris-Nice will have live coverage in the USA on NBC Sports via Peacock.

A subscription to Peacock Premium (with ads) costs $7.99/month or $79.99/year, while a subscription to Peacock Premium Plus (no ads) - $13.99/month or $139.99/year.

Where can I watch Paris-Nice in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Paris-Nice on FloBikes.

A subscription to Flobikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadian viewers, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Note, only Canadian customers get access – the US arm of Flobikes doesn't have the rights to Tirreno-Adriatico.

Where can I watch Paris-Nice in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Paris-Nice via cycling's major broadcaster in the country, SBS. All stages will be aired live online on their streaming platform, SBS On Demand. SBS is a free-to-air broadcaster and SBS On Demand is free to use with a registration.

There is no coverage for those in New Zealand - Staylive does not have the rights to Paris-Nice.