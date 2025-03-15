Paris-Nice stage 7 Live - Shortened queen stage still set to climax with summit finish

Refresh

Yesterday’s crosswind action upended the GC, as Visma-Lease a Bike dealt a serious blow to many of Matteo Jorgenson’s rivals for yellow. Now, only three riders are within 2-40 of him - Florian Lipowitz (at 0-40), Mattias Skjelmose (0-59) and Thymen Arensman (1-20). Jorgenson’s therefore in pole position, but those three riders are close enough to put him under pressure today.

More riders are being reported as DNS: Max Walscheid (Jayco AlUla), Robin Froidevaux (Tudor), Cees Bol (XDS Astana), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) and Hugo Page (Intermarché-Wanty).

Although short, this stage is still set to be hard, with much of it spent riding uphill. The riders will climb the 9.3km Côte d'Aspremont after just 10km, and will spend about 60km towards the foot of the final climb to Aurin going gradually but unrelentingly uphill. By the time they reach the official start of the climb, they will already be at around 1,000m above sea level.

Molano, De Gendt and Aniołkowski are also said to be ill. Given the conditions this week, you'd imagine some riders must have come down with something.

There are several non-starters who have not signed on today - sprinters Juan Sebastián Molano and Arnaud Démare, aware that they have no more chances for stage wins, plus Aimé De Gendt and Stanisław Aniołkowski.

The riders are making their way through the neutralised zone as we speak, ahead of what could, on account of this being such a short stage, be an intense start in terms of riders trying to get into the breakaway.

Thankfully, the stage is still going ahead, and still ends with a summit finish - and a hard one, too. The final 7.3km to the finish at Auron climb at an average of 6.9%, and is alone enough to instigate some exciting GC racing that could turn the race on its head.

The penultimate day of Paris-Nice was supposed to be a feast of climbing Queen Stage, but the bad weather that has affected the race this week prompted the organisers to drop two climbs and reduced the length to just 109.3km.