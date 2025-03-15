Paris-Nice stage 7 Live - Shortened queen stage still set to climax with summit finish
The peloton tackle reduced 109.3km route to summit of Auron
Paris-Nice 2025 - Everything you need to know
Paris-Nice 2025 route
Paris-Nice 2025 - Analysing the contenders
Race situation
The race begins at 11.25 GMT.
Yesterday’s crosswind action upended the GC, as Visma-Lease a Bike dealt a serious blow to many of Matteo Jorgenson’s rivals for yellow. Now, only three riders are within 2-40 of him - Florian Lipowitz (at 0-40), Mattias Skjelmose (0-59) and Thymen Arensman (1-20). Jorgenson’s therefore in pole position, but those three riders are close enough to put him under pressure today.
More riders are being reported as DNS: Max Walscheid (Jayco AlUla), Robin Froidevaux (Tudor), Cees Bol (XDS Astana), Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) and Hugo Page (Intermarché-Wanty).
Although short, this stage is still set to be hard, with much of it spent riding uphill. The riders will climb the 9.3km Côte d'Aspremont after just 10km, and will spend about 60km towards the foot of the final climb to Aurin going gradually but unrelentingly uphill. By the time they reach the official start of the climb, they will already be at around 1,000m above sea level.
Molano, De Gendt and Aniołkowski are also said to be ill. Given the conditions this week, you'd imagine some riders must have come down with something.
There are several non-starters who have not signed on today - sprinters Juan Sebastián Molano and Arnaud Démare, aware that they have no more chances for stage wins, plus Aimé De Gendt and Stanisław Aniołkowski.
The riders are making their way through the neutralised zone as we speak, ahead of what could, on account of this being such a short stage, be an intense start in terms of riders trying to get into the breakaway.
Thankfully, the stage is still going ahead, and still ends with a summit finish - and a hard one, too. The final 7.3km to the finish at Auron climb at an average of 6.9%, and is alone enough to instigate some exciting GC racing that could turn the race on its head.
The penultimate day of Paris-Nice was supposed to be a feast of climbing Queen Stage, but the bad weather that has affected the race this week prompted the organisers to drop two climbs and reduced the length to just 109.3km.
Hello and welcome to stage 7 of Paris-Nice.
As it happened: splits in bunch shake up GC at Paris-Nice stage 6
As it happened: Breakaway success as Ganna keeps Tirreno-Adriatico lead despite late mechanical
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Paris-Nice stage 7 Live - Shortened queen stage still set to climax with summit finishThe peloton tackle reduced 109.3km route to summit of Auron
-
How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 – Live streams, TV channels for Race of the Two SeasAll of the broadcast information for the Italian WorldTour stage race
-
How to watch Paris-Nice 2025 – Live streams, TV channels for stage 7All of the broadcast information for the French WorldTour stage race
-
'The nerves before each season start are always the same' – Marianne Vos eyes third decade in pro road racingDutch superstar kicks off 20th pro season this Sunday in Italy at Trofeo Alfredo Binda
-
Zurich World Championship ends up 4.5 million CHF over budgetCity and canton helping to bail out organisers
-
Classic Brugge-De Panne Women past winnersRecap of winners for the Women's WorldTour one-day race 2018-2024
-
How to watch Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2025 – TV and streaming optionsAll the broadcast information for the prestigious women's Classic in Italy
-
'We'll have to drop Ganna' - Juan Ayuso targets Tirreno-Adriatico victory on Saturday's mountain finishSpaniard in control of GC battle but Antonio Tiberi and Derek Gee are close rivals
-
'Every time I ride well, something happens' - Filippo Ganna unable to break the chain of disappointment at Tirreno-AdriaticoGeraint Thomas convinces Italian to fight to keep leader's jersey in the hills of Le Marche