Jonas Vingegaard will not start stage 6 of Paris-Nice after Thursday's early stage crash

Visma-Lease a Bike rider was second overall after stage 5, having handed race lead to teammate Jorgenson after hurting hand in crash

Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (C) reacts after falling during the 5th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 203,3 km between Saint-Just-en-Chevalet and La CÃ´te-Saint-AndrÃ©, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) after crashing on stage 5 of Paris Nice

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) will not start Friday's stage 6 of Paris-Nice with the team announcing in a brief media statement that the decision had been made to sit the two-time Tour de France winner out for the rest of the event to allow time for recovery.

Visma-Lease a Bike had said on Thursday that the rider "sustained a contusion of the hand after a crash in Paris-Nice" and that its medical staff would decide on Friday if he was fit enough to continue the race. 

"Unfortunately, Jonas Vingegaard will not start in today’s stage of Paris-Nice," was the statement that came from the team on Friday morning. "Our medical staff has decided that it is best for him to recover from yesterday’s crash at home and focus on his next goals for the season."

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

