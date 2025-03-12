Paris-Nice stage 4 Live - GC to be shaken up by first summit finish
Peloton tackle first summit finish atop La Loge des Gardes
Race situation
8 riders are in the day's break:
Sylvain Moniquet (Cofidis)
Dion Smith (Intermarché-Wanty)
Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility)
Thibault Guernalec (Arkéa - B&B Hotels)
Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education - EasyPost)
Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers)
Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies)
120KM TO GO
The break has grown its lead to 3 minutes on the descent, the biggest it's been all day.
With Delettre absent from the break today, and four more categorised climbs to come before the summit finish at La Loge de Gardes, there’s a chance for the riders in the breakaway to take the polka-dot jersey today.
Here’s the updated KOM classification:
1 Alexandre Delettre 12 points
2 Samuel Fernández 6 points
3 Jonas Abrahamsen 4 points
4 Matteo Jorgenson 3 points
5 Thomas Gachignard 3 points
Gachignard takes the three points on offer at the top of the climb, with Leknessund beind claiming two and Moniquet the final one.
130KM TO GO
As they near the top, the break's lead is up to 2-30 over the peloton.
The breakaway riders are nearing the top. Who will go for the KOM points on offer?
Conditions out there are cold again, but no sign of rain or any strong winds.
Visma-Lease a Bike take responsibility for leading the bunch as they also take on the climb, but are happy to let the gap grow to 2-30.
CÔTE DE LAVOINE
The break has formed, but the hard work isn’t done yet. They’ve just started climbing the first hill of the day, but long (7.6km) albeit shallow (4%) Côte de Lavoine.
140KM TO GO
The 8 riders have a lead of just under one minute. It seems the peloton is content to let this one go.
This might be the break of the day. They've been allowed a gap by the peloton.
Sylvain Moniquet (Cofidis), Dion Smith (Intermarché-Wanty), Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility), Thibault Guernalec (Arkéa - B&B Hotels), Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education - EasyPost), Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies) are the 8 riders in the lead.
They've been joined by four more riders, but the peloton isn't letting them go.
A new lead group of four has formed, and has a small gap.
Samuel Leroux (Total Energies) is struggling with this intense start. The Frenchman is clearly still in pain from the crash suffered two days ago, and has been dropped out of the peloton already.
Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers), Marco Haller (Tudor Pro Cycling), Rémi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ) and Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies) are some of the latest riders trying to get up the road.
Those riders have all been brought back, and the attacks continue.
150KM TO GO
Three riders are setting off after the lead group. They are only a few seconds behind them, and only a few seconds ahead of the peloton. This is far from a settled race situation yet.
Eight have succeeded in joining them, meaning the leading group is now made up of 13 riders.
More riders have attacked out the peloton in an attempt to join that quintet.
A group of five has managed to gain a small gap of a few seconds.
Attacks are being made but for now none have been successful.
All eyes are on Jonas Vingegaard today. Here he was at the start of the day, signing autographs.
The peloton remains together for now, with no break forming.
Tim Merlier at the start with Matteo Jorgenson, who he relinquished his yellow jersey to yesterday. He swaps yellow for green, as leader of the points classification.
164KM TO GO
And they're off!
Make that two riders who have dropped out of the race. Uno-X Mobility’s Amund Grondahl Jansen is also out.
There’s one rider absent from the start today - Julien Bernard of Lidl-Trek, leaving their GC leader Matthias Skjelmose down a domestique.
Here's Matteo Jogenson at the start today, wearing the yellow jersey.
We'll be racing soon - the riders are making their way through the neutralised zone.
Vingegaard’s main rival for the yellow jersey may even come from within his own team. Matteo Jorgenson currently leads the GC ahead of him thanks to the six bonus seconds picked up on stages one and two, and Visma has not stated that they’re backing one rider over the other. It will be intriguing to see how the two race together today.
The hot favourite remains Jonas Vingegaard. He’s the best climber on paper, and is in form having won Volta ao Algarve. And even before a mountain has been climbed, he finds himself ahead of all of his GC rivals following his Visma-Lease a Bike team’s success in the time trial yesterday.
Yesterday’s team time trials saw lots of gaps open up between the GC favourites, but their climbing legs still haven’t been tested. We’ll get a real sense of who is in contention to win this Paris-Nice today.
This is the first day of climbing at the 2025 Paris-Nice, with five smaller climbs leading up to the big category one summit finish at La Loge des Gardes.
Hello and welcome to stage four of Paris-Nice.
As it happened: New overall leader as stage three team time trial shakes up GC at Paris-Nice
