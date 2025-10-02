With up to 48% off, the Garmin Birthday Sale is a gift that keeps on giving - here are five of the best deals we've seen

Garmin is marking its 35th anniversary this week, and it's celebrating over three decades of powering cyclists with the Garmin Birthday Sale.

The brand's range includes some of our all-time favourite cycling tech, including the best bike computers and the best smart trainers, and a host of innovative tech like cycling watches, radar lights and power meter pedals.

Garmin dominates as the leading brand in many of our buying guides and buying advice, consistently scoring well in testing and impressing our tech experts with its cutting-edge products.

Its Birthday Sale runs until October 5th, and you can grab big discounts across the range, including the Garmin Edge 540 Solar. Already our pick as the best for those on a budget, it's now discounted to just $249.99, the lowest price we've seen this year, and a $150 saving on the RRP of $399.99.

In our Garmin Edge 540 review, we scored the non-solar version with an impressive 4.5-star rating. Our trusted reviewer highlighted its class-leading battery life as one of his many testing highlights, which, of course, only improves with the solar model on offer here.

Other standout deals include our pick of the best smart trainer with the most advanced features. The Garmin Tacx Neo 3M is discounted by $300 across the choice of pre-installed cassettes, including the brilliant Zwift Cog and Click, down from $1,799.99 to $1,499.99.

Below I've highlighted my top picks from the Garmin Birthday Sale, which ends on October 5th. I'd suggest grabbing a cycling tech deal while you can.

Save $150 Garmin Edge 540 Solar: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Garmin The Edge 540 is our selection as the best bike computer for the budget-conscious, and now its solar version is a bargain buy with a huge $150 off. Outstanding battery performance is the highlight, with up to 60 hours in battery saver mode, which is boosted by solar charging. Of course, that depends on the sun playing its part. Elsewhere, the 540 delivers everything you need in a cycling computer, and its slim and compact size packs a punch, including ride-specific mapping and accurate multi-band GNSS technology. It does lack the touchscreen of its Garmin Edge 840 Solar sibling, but that costs a lot more, currently $485 at Amazon. Read more ▼

Save $200 Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Garmin The Garmin Forerunner 970 is our top pick as the best cycling watch, but its 955 Solar sibling is on sale here with a massive $200 off, making that an even better option at this price. The solar charging offers a claimed up to 49 hours of battery life, and the full-colour, built-in maps and multi-band GPS are also real box tickers for cycling users. The touchscreen makes it easy to check out all the built-in Garmin Coach training plans, training metrics and the huge amount of performance and recovery data. The 955 is also available in a non-solar version with a $150 off, priced at $349.99. Read more ▼

Save 25% Garmin Varia RTL515 Radar Tail Light: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Garmin I love the Garmin Varia RTL515 Radar Tail Light, it provides an extra level of safety when riding – providing visual and audible alerts of approaching traffic from behind. It works seamlessly with Garmin Edge bike computers or compatible smartphones, as well as selected Garmin wearables. As one of my all-time favorite cycling tech products, it comes highly recommended, especially at this price. Read more ▼

Save $300 Garmin Tacx Neo 3M Smart Trainer: was $1,799.99 now $1,499.99 at Garmin The Tacx Neo 3M Smart Trainer is one of the best smart trainers we've ever tested and impressed our tester as the most capable direct drive trainer on the market. Highlights include its virtual flywheel, which adjusts the inertia based on your weight and better simulates that real-ride feel. It has built-in motion plates for multi-directional movement, vibration for simulated rough roads, and can also work without mains power. If you want a smart trainer with top-tier spec, then you'll be hard pushed to get better than the Tacx Neo 3M, especially at this price. Read more ▼

Save 48% Garmin Tacx Boost Trainer Bundle: was $329.99 now $169.99 at Garmin If you're entering the indoor cycling market for the first time, then the Tacx Boost Trainer will be a wallet-friendly way to do just that. As one of the best wheel-on trainers, it's easy to set up; just click your bike into place, and it's good to go. It has a more basic ride feel compared to the Tacx Neo 3m above, but it's silent running and works without power, so plenty going for it as a beginner-friendly indoor trainer. This bundle comes with wheel supports and 1-month Tacx Premium software access. Read more ▼

These deals are currently only available at Garmin US, but below you'll find all the latest Garmin deals in your territory.

The above are some of my own selections in the Garmin Birthday Sale, but there are plenty of other discounts to check out. The sale ends on October 5th; however, it may not be the end of the Garmin discounts for 2025, with two Amazon Big Deals Days running from October 7th to 8th.

We expect plenty more Garmin offers and cycling bargains to be had then, and we'll be bringing you all the deals as they appear, so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day bike deals hub for more.