How to watch Paris-Tours 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage

Watch Paris-Tours on Sunday, October 12, for a late-season gravel-infused French Classic, with all the details on live streams and TV broadcasts right here in this guide.

It's late in the year, but there's still time for a Classic, with Paris-Tours one of the most historic races in the sport, having first been held in 1896.

These days it doesn't have top-level WorldTour status, but the organisers ASO have tried to breathe new life with the introduction of gravel tracks through the vineyards around Tours.

The move has been slightly controversial but there were certainly striking scenes 12 months ago when a mud-caked Christophe Laporte emerged victorious. Laporte is back but not a favourite due to his injury-hit campaign, but his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate, the British sensation Matthew Brennan, could be a contender.

The pre-race favourite is arguable Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), while another story to look out for is former winner Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), who's bringing the curtain down on his career.

The race will be available on several platforms across the world, with live streaming options as well, so read on for all the details on how to watch Paris-Tours online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Paris-Tours for free?

The 2025 edition of Paris-Tours will be shown for free in Australia, as well as in numerous European countries.

SBS has the rights to Paris-Tours down under, so viewers in Australia can stream the action via the SBS On Demand free streaming platform.

There's also free coverage with public broadcasters in numerous European countries, including the host country of France, where the race is on France 3 and the FranceTV streaming platform.

Belgium (Sporza website and Auvio), Spain (RTVE Play), Italy (RAI Play) and the Netherlands (NOS) are other countries where you can watch Paris-Tours for free.

Not in one of these countries right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but if that's where you usually watch your cycling, then you can still get your access by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Paris-Tours from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country on Sunday? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use – you can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE There's a great deal on NordVPN right now, where you can get over 70% off two-year plans, and an extra three months of coverage thrown in for free. That makes the world's best VPN (according to TechRadar) available at a very low monthly cost! You get 24/7 support and you can try it risk-free.

How to watch Paris-Tours in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Paris-Tours on TNT Sports and Discovery+ on Sunday, October 12.

The action is on TNT Sports 4 on TV and Discovery+ online. You can get TNT Sports on your TV through various pay-TV packages, while Discovery+ subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

How to watch Paris-Tours in the USA

Paris-Tours will be streamed live on Peacock in the USA.

Peacock is the streaming platform of NBC, which holds the US rights to the Tour de France and other ASO-organised races, such as Paris-Tours. Plans start from $11.99 a month.

How to watch Paris-Tours in Canada

FloBikes has the rights to Paris-Tours in Canada.

A subscription to Flobikes costs CAN$39.99 a month, with huge reductions for yearly plans at CAN$203.88.

Note, Flobikes subscribers outside Canada will be geo-blocked from the Paris-Tours feed.

Can I watch Paris-Tours in Australia?

You can tune in to SBS On Demand online to watch Paris-Tours in Australia. The service is free with a registration.

Paris-Tours timings

Race start: 12:10 CET / 11:10 BST / 06:10 ET / 20:10 AEST

Race finish (earliest predicted): 16:46 CET / 15:46 BST / 10:45 ET / 00:45 AEST