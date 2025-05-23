Recommended reading

How to watch the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series Nové Mĕsto Na Moravĕ

Mathieu van der Poel, Puck Pieterse star in XCO races

NOVE MESTO NA MORAVE CZECH REPUBLIC MAY 23 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck rides during The UCI Mountain Bike World Series Nov Msto Na Morav on May 23 2025 in Msto Na Morav Czech Republic Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Mathieu van der Poel previewing the XCO course in Nove Mesto (Image credit: Getty Images)
With the Los Angeles Olympic Games three years away, Mathieu van der Poel has vowed to spend more time on the mountain bike with the XCO gold medal a major target, and he begins his campaign this weekend at the UCI MTB World Series in Nové Mĕsto Na Moravĕ. It will be the Dutchman's first MTB race since 2023.

The 2025 WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series started in April, with American Christopher Blevins (Specialized Factory Racing) leading the standings after taking first and second in the first two rounds in Brazil.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

