How to watch the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series Nové Mĕsto Na Moravĕ

With the Los Angeles Olympic Games three years away, Mathieu van der Poel has vowed to spend more time on the mountain bike with the XCO gold medal a major target, and he begins his campaign this weekend at the UCI MTB World Series in Nové Mĕsto Na Moravĕ. It will be the Dutchman's first MTB race since 2023.

The 2025 WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series started in April, with American Christopher Blevins (Specialized Factory Racing) leading the standings after taking first and second in the first two rounds in Brazil.

He leads teammate Victor Koretzky by 100 points.

Kiwi Samara Maxwell (Decathlon Ford Racing Team) leads the women's standings after breakout success in Brazil. She leads Jenny Rissveds (Canyon CLLCTV) by 105 points in the rankings.

The overall series is still up for grabs, and this weekend marks the season debut of UCI MTB World Champion Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck).

The short track events take place on Saturday, May 24 with the cross country races for under-23 and elite men and women on Sunday, May 25.

2025 UCI MTB World Series Nove Mesto key information ► Date: May 24 - 25, 2025 ► Location: Nové Mĕsto Na Moravĕ, Czechia ► Category: UCI World Series ► TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Max (US), FloBikes (Canada) l Stan Sport (Australia) Watch anywhere: Try NordVPN, 100% risk-free

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the races.

How to watch the

You can watch all the action from the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series round in Nové Mĕsto Na Moravĕ, Czechia, wherever you are in the world. Both the Men and Women U23 UCI XCO World Cup races will be broadcast live on the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube channel, but for all other races, tune in to one of the below channels or streaming services:

North America

Canada – FloBikes

USA – Max



South & Central America: MTBWS TV ($5.99/mo)

Asia: Eurosport, MTBWS TV

Australia – Stan Sport ($15/mo)

New Zealand – MTBWS TV

Africa: Supersport, MTBWS TV

United Kingdom – Discovery+ (£6.99/ mo or £59.99/year), TNT Sports (£29.99/mo)

Europe: Max, Eurosport, Discovery+ or TNT Sports depending on location

Belgium – LN24 (only Men’s Elite XCO race live)

Czechia – CT Sport

France – La Chaine L’Equipe (Live Men’s XCO only)

Ireland – TNT Sports

Switzerland – SRF/RSI and MTBWS TV

UCI MTB World Series Nové Mĕsto Na Moravĕ Schedule

Saturday, May 24

9:50 – UCI XCC World Cup | Women U23

10:30 – UCI XCC World Cup | Men U23

11:30 – UCI XCC World Cup | Women Elite

12:10 – UCI XCC World Cup | Men Elite

Sunday, May 25