Mathieu van der Poel sets key goal for 2025: I would like to become MTB world champion

Dutchman also eyes record fourth Tour of Flanders but admits Pogačar 'will be difficult to beat'

Van der Poel last competed at the MTB World Championships in 2023
While the Tour de France remains, by far, the biggest race in cycling, for some riders - like Mathieu van der Poel - it offers little in the way of motivation. For 2025, the Dutchman is more focused on completing his set of world titles with the mountain bike cross-country rainbow jersey. 

Van der Poel is currently injured and taking time out of his cyclocross season, a discipline he is a six-time world champion in. He's also won one road world title so far in his illustrious career from the Glasgow World Championships in 2023. 

