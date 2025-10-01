How to watch the Giro dell'Emilia 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage

Watch the men's Giro dell'Emilia and the Giro dell'Emilia Donne on October 4 as attention turns to Italy for the start of the autumn Classics, with all the details on live streams and TV broadcasts right here.

Giro dell'Emilia: Key information ► Dates: October 4 ► Category: 1.Pro ► TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK), HBO Max (USA), FloBikes (Canada) ► Free stream: RAI (Italy) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

With the end of the cycling season approaching, the men's and women's pelotons are heading to Italy for the autumn Classics, culminating in the final Monument of the season at Il Lombardia.

The hills around Bologna will play host to the pair of races – 199.2km for the men and 126.7km for the women – and a number of top riders will be filling out the start lists. The full lineups haven't yet been confirmed, but recent winners of the race include Demi Vollering, Primož Roglič, Elisa Longo Borghini and Tadej Pogačar, so there'll certainly be star power at the start.

The races will be available to watch on several platforms across the world, with free coverage in Italy, so read on for all the details on how to watch the Giro dell'Emilia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch the Giro dell'Emilia for FREE in Italy

Fans in Italy will be pleased to know that they can catch all the action for free at RAI, with coverage of both races provided online by the national broadcaster.

Away from Italy right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but you can still access your usual streaming services using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch the Giro dell'Emilia from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country this week? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

How to watch the Giro dell'Emilia in the USA

Cycling fans in the USA can watch the Giro dell'Emilia via HBO Max.

HBO Max – formerly Max – is the broadcaster with the most cycling rights for US viewers. Prices start from $16.99 for plans that include live cycling.

How to watch the Giro dell'Emilia in the UK

In the UK, TNT Sports and Discovery+ hold the exclusive rights to the Giro dell'Emilia.

TNT Sports 3 is the channel linear TV customers will need on both Friday and Sunday. Live streams for both races will be hosted at Discovery+, where subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

Can I watch the Giro dell'Emilia in Canada?

In Canada, the Giro dell'Emilia will be shown live on the cycling streaming service FloBikes.

A subscription to FloBikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadian viewers, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.