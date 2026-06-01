Visma-Lease a Bike head of racing Grischa Niermann set to leave team for Lidl-Trek – reports

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Various publications reporting major move with other shuffles likely at Lidl-Trek

Team Visma-Lease a Bike sports director Grischa Niermann, Danish Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Team Visma-Lease a Bike and pictured during a press conference of team Visma - Lease a Bike ahead of the 2025 Tour de France cycling race, in Lille, France, on Friday 04 July 2025. The 112th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 5 July in Lille, France, and will finish in Paris, France on the 27th of July. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Niermann has worked closely with Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert for several seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a shock managerial change, Visma-Lease a Bike's head of racing, Grischa Niermann, is reportedly set to depart the Dutch team and join Lidl-Trek, where he would replace longstanding general manager, Luca Guercilena. This is according to news broken on Monday evening by Daniel Benson's Substack, Dutch publication Wielerflits and Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

It would mark a significant shake-up for two of cycling's big-budget super teams, with Niermann having only been in his managerial position at Visma since September 30 2024, when Grand Tour mastermind Merijn Zeeman left the team for a job in football.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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