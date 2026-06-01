'I two-quads, one-hamstringed my way around Kansas' – Taylor Phinney spends 130km only clipped into one pedal amid eventful return to Unbound Gravel

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US rider says ‘gravel is road now’ when comparing to his previous appearance in 2019

A clean Taylor Phinney on the eve of Unbound Gravel 200
(Image credit: Future/Jackie Tyson)

After having to contend with a mud-caked bike that briefly turned into a single-speed stead, a slow leak, a rain deluge, and a hit to his morale, Taylor Phinney then had to race 130 kilometres of Unbound Gravel 200 with only one foot clipped in.

The first big mud section on Towers Climb, after 24 or so kilometres, pushed Phinney to go from the front to “bent over” his bike. The field quickly split, with a leading group, including eventual winner Mads Würtz Schmidt (Specialized Off-Road), pulling away as Phinney, amongst others, was left behind.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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