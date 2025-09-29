How to watch the 2025 UEC Road European Championships: TV guide, streaming options, broadcasters

Lorena Wiebes topped the podium to become Elite Women's European champion in Belgium in 2024

Watch the 2025 UEC Road European Championships as the world’s best cyclists compete for the European white-and-blue jerseys in France, with all the information on TV coverage and live streaming right here in this guide.

The 2025 UEC Road European Championships take place in France, starting on Wednesday, October 1, and finishing later in the week on Sunday, October 5.

There will be a total of 14 events, with time trials and road races across the men’s and women’s categories in the Elite, U23, and Junior age groups, plus the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay for Elite racers and Juniors.

A host of the sport's top names will head to France to take part. Among the men's competitors are Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia), Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark), Juan Ayuso (Spain) and João Almeida (Portugal).

The women's peloton will feature Demi Vollering (Netherlands), Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy), Elise Chabbey (Switzerland), Juliette Labous (France) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland).

Wondering how you can tune in? Read on for all the information on how to watch the UEC Road European Championships online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch the Road European Championships for free?

The 2025 UEC Road European Championships are free to watch in Italy via RAI, but elsewhere around Europe, the action will be aired on pay TV and satellite channels

Watch the Road European Championships from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country this week? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Watch the 2025 Road European Championships in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to watch the European Championships on TNT Sports via Discovery+.

Watch the Road Worlds on TNT / Discovery+ The 2025 World Championships are also being shown by TNT Sports and its streaming platform, Discovery+, which are hold the lion’s share of pro cycling rights in the UK, so will be a familiar port of call for many. Much of the action will make it to one of TNT Sports’ four main linear TV channels, but all events are streaming live on Discovery+, where plans start from £30.99 per month.

Watch the 2025 Road European Championships in the US

The Road European Championships will have live coverage in the USA on the streaming service HBO Max, which costs $16.99 a month, or $169.99/year, for the standard plan.

Watch the 2025 Road European Championships in Canada

North American fans in Canada will find the cycling Road Worlds action live on FloBikes.

In Canada, a monthly sub is CA$39.99, while an annual pass costs $203.88 and includes most races you could want to watch through the season.

Watch the 2025 Road World Championships in Australia

Stan Sport will be broadcasting all the UCI Road European Championships action in Australia.

Standard plans start at AU$12/month, but you will need the AU$20 sports add-on to watch the cycling.