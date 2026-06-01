‘I'm going to burn my race numbers’ - Giulio Pellizzari after suffering at the Giro d’Italia

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Young Italian rider hopes the race will help him ‘grow and mature’

CASSANO D&amp;apos;ADDA, ITALY - MAY 27: Giulio Pellizzari of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe prior to the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 17 a 202km stage from Cassano d&amp;apos;Adda to Andalo 1012m / #UCIWT / on May 27, 2026 in Cassano d&amp;apos;Adda, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the cliché goes, everything looked great at the Giro d’Italia for Giulio Pellizzari, until it didn’t.

The 22-year-old Italian came into the Corsa Rosa with confidence; after all, he had just won two stages and the overall at the Tour of the Alps. He lined up as co-leader alongside teammate Jai Hindley, the 2022 champion.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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